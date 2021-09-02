High school football picks for Week 3

FAIRMONT — Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox is very clear what he’s seen on film from the Westover Wolverines — a physical bunch.

That physicality will be on display Friday when the Wolverines come to Fairmont for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday at Hal S. Floyd Stadium.

“They are a very physical bunch, and they will hit you, and hit you and hit you again,” Cox said. “I’ve been telling our boys since we watched film on them that they better be ready for a fight, because Westover certainly plays with a chip on their shoulder.”

The Golden Tornadoes (0-1) have been in Westover preparation mode since last Thursday, when their Week 2 game against Purnell Swett was canceled due to the COVID-19 cases in the Rams program. Cox feels that extra couple of days of getting ready to face the Wolverines could help his team, but also says that in Week 3 of the season under a first-year coach, the Golden Tornadoes are still focused on making themselves better regardless of who their opponent is going to be.

“It’s still an us vs. us mentality,” Cox said. “We’re just continuing to work through our installs on offense, defense and special teams, and I believe that we’re heading in the right direction in all three phases of the game.”

Westover, coached by former St. Pauls coach Ernest King, is coming off a 27-3 win over Southern Lee on Aug. 20; the team did not play last week. The Wolverines were 1-5 last season, though Cox believes they are “a much-improved football team.”

Offensively, the Golden Tornadoes will look to improve on the 14-point output in their opener Aug. 20 against White Oak, while facing a Westover team that kept its lone opponent this season out of the end zone.

“They run really well to the ball on defense, and when they get there they’re going to hit you,” Cox said. “When they show up to the party, they’re coming to hit you.”

Westover’s offense was balanced against Southern Lee, with quarterback Joshua Jones completing 11 of his 17 passes for 140 yards; Jansen Gibbs (14 rushes, 98 yards, two touchdowns) and Kaivaughn Spence (10 rushes, 97 yards, one touchdown) both starred on the ground.

Fairmont allowed 314 rushing yards against White Oak in Week 1.

“They’re really multi-dimensional in that they use a lot of motion and a lot of misdirection,” Cox said. “They’ll run jet sweep and get five or six yards on the perimeter, and then they’ll turn around and fake the jet sweep and run the football back inside, so it’s going to be incredibly important for our defense to remain disciplined this week, stay gap-sound, and make tackles in space.”

Cox expects depth and conditioning to be factors in the game; he openly admitted Fairmont was not well-conditioned in the loss to White Oak.

“We have ran every single day, and we have changed the way in which we’re running,” Cox said. “Some days we’ll focus more on our long-term conditioning, in terms of running longer, and then other days we’ll just line up and run 20 or 30 10-yard sprints, because we’ve been trying to impress upon our kids football is played between five and 10 yards, and you’ve got to be willing to line up over and over again and go full-speed at five to 10 yards.

“I think another big X-factor in this game is Westover is pretty deep with their line; they’ve got a lot more numbers up front than we do, so it’s just going to come down to can we keep the game close and competitive early and take advantage of mistakes they make.”

Westover has won three of the four previous meetings between the schools, including three in a row since Fairmont’s lone win in the series in 1997. The most recent meeting was in 2016, a 52-32 Westover victory.

Lumberton at Laney

The last time Lumberton faced Laney on Sept. 13, 2019, the Pirates earned a 21-14 win over the Buccaneers. Lumberton hasn’t won a game since — but the Pirates hope history will repeat itself when they travel to Laney for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff Friday.

Laney will play its home opener after a 34-24 win over D.H. Conley on Aug. 20. The Buccaneers rushed for 301 yards in the win, led by Jacob Johnson (11 rushes, 143 yards, two touchdowns) and Eli Rivera (19 rushes, 131 yards), while Ty Little (8-for-15 passing, 116 yards) threw for three touchdowns.

Laney was 2-5 last season and is 5-10 overall since the previous meeting with Lumberton. Both teams have changed coaches since the 2019 contest, with Luke Little now leading the Buccaneers.

Lumberton lost 43-0 at home to Hoke County on Friday. Starting quarterback Issiah Bartow is expected to be back for the Pirates this week after missing the Hoke County game due to injury.

Laney leads the all-time series 6-5 but Lumberton has won three of the last four games, with wins in 2008-09 prefacing the 2019 victory.