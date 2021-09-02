High school football picks for Week 3

A three-game week!
For the first time this season, there will be three Robeson County football teams playing this week. Fairmont will be at home and Lumberton on the road in their originally-scheduled games on Friday, while St. Pauls will play Monday in a just-added makeup game against Northside-Jacksonville, opening the Bulldogs’ season.
Only three games that I predicted have been played over the first two weeks, so let’s hope the teams can all stay COVID-free and these three games can be played over the holiday weekend.
Last Week: 1-0
Season: 2-1
Westover at Fairmont
Both of these teams played a game in Week 1 and did not play last week, so both should be fresh when they take the Hal S. Floyd Stadium field Friday night.
Westover is poised for an improvement in the results this season, and they play with a level of physicality that first-year Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox is trying to instill in his team.
The Fairmont rush defense struggled against White Oak, while Westover had its way running the ball against Southern Lee; while Fairmont could certainly use the Week 1 film to improve itself, depth up front could be a factor in keeping the Wolverines moving on offense.
Westover 34, Fairmont 16
Lumberton at Laney
Simply put, Lumberton did not have a good night offensively against Hoke County. Starting quarterback Issiah Bartow is expected back, though, for the Pirates this week, possibly providing a spark and a stabilizing force the team didn’t have against the Bucks.
Laney is the last team Lumberton defeated, on Sept. 13, 2019. While the Buccaneers don’t have the appearance of a juggernaut in the time since, early returns on this season appear more promising for them than they do for the Pirates.
Lumberton’s defense didn’t play poorly against Hoke County, despite the number of points they allowed, as they were hampered by poor field position all night. That defense should keep the Pirates in the game, but scoring enough points to win may be tough.
Laney 28, Lumberton 14
Northside-Jacksonville at St. Pauls
In a game that was just officially added to the schedule Wednesday, St. Pauls will host Northside-Jacksonville on Monday at 11 a.m. This game was originally to be played this Friday, but the Bulldogs’ quarantine didn’t allow them to have enough practice days to play this week.
The Bulldogs definitely graduated a lot of talent from the 2AA runners-up from this spring, but also bring a lot of talent back from that team, and still have a lot of offensive weapons. The defense is more inexperienced than before, but gets to face a Monarchs team that’s scored seven total points its first two games.
What St. Pauls lacks in recent game experience, they’ll make up for in talent, and in confidence after last season’s run.
St. Pauls 30, Northside-Jacksonville 12
