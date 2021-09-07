Robeson County Golf Championship to tee off Friday

Past Championship Division Winners 1981 — Hal Herring 1982 — Franklin Smith 1983 — Nick McKeithan 1984 — Franklin Smith 1985 — Hal Herring 1986 — Hal Herring 1987 — Scott Benton 1988 — Dyrck Fanning 1989 — James “Boo” Marks 1990 — Scott Benton 1991 — Scott Benton 1992 — Scott Benton 1993 — Mark Kinlaw 1994 — Dyrck Fanning 1995 — Mark Kinlaw 1996 — Dyrck Fanning 1997 — Dyrck Fanning 1998 — Patrick Smith 1999 — Patrick Smith 2000 — James Locklear 2001 — Mark Kinlaw 2002 — William McGirt 2003 — Kyle Covington 2004 — Kyle Covington 2005 — Dyrck Fanning 2006 — Kyle Covington 2007 — Kyle Covington 2008 — Kyle Covington 2009 — Kyle Covington 2010 — Kyle Covington 2011 — Ian Locklear 2012 — Brad Locklear 2013 — Ryan Bass 2014 — Kyle Covington 2015 — Kyle Covington 2016 — Steve Pippin 2017 — Brad Locklear 2018 — Greg Powell 2019 — Ryan Bass 2020 — Ryan Bass

LUMBERTON — Last year, the Robeson County Golf Championship sponsored by Dial Insurance moved from July to September, and the new dates made for a cooler — and more enjoyable — tournament.

Good weather is expected for this weekend as the tournament is played in September for a second time starting Friday.

“It definitely helped us out; I don’t think it helped us as much as maybe the seniors. But it’s definitely more enjoyable playing in the (lower temperatures),” said Ryan Bass, the 2019 and 2020 tournament champion. “That sun and heat really takes it out of you, that’s for sure.”

As the field — around 80 players are expected across the five tournament divisions — battles it out for the title of Robeson County’s best golfer, Pinecrest Country Club should provide a good championship test.

“Because of the shorter days (compared to July), our greens should be slightly faster; the Bermuda grass is not quite as lively right now, not growing as fast,” Pinecrest head pro Dwight Gane said. “The rough’s probably thicker than normal; I don’t know if that’s because of the time of year or just because of weather. We’ve had ample rainfall this year … it’s not higher than normal, it’s just thicker. So I would think it would be a tough test of golf this weekend.”

“I’ve played (Pinecrest) recently, and I think it’s playing a little bit tougher right now,” 2020 runner-up Scott Benton said. “The rough’s a little bit taller, and it’s just a little bit harder. I think you’ll need to be under par (to win), but how low we’ll go, I don’t really have any idea.”

Bass will try to become the third player to win the event three consecutive years after beating Benton, who is one of the other two, but one stroke last year.

“(I’m) just trying to go out there and do my best,” Bass said. “It’d be great to be a three-peat (champion), but I can’t get ahead of myself. I’ve got a lot of competition out there.”

Bass said he hasn’t played as much golf recently, but plans to play the course aggressively while trying to limit mistakes over the 54-hole Championship Division tournament.

“I’m an aggressive-type player … I’m going to make mistakes, but if I can eliminate those bogeys, I’ll be alright,” Bass said.

Benton, who won the tournament four times from 1987-92, recently shot a 64 at Fairmont Golf Club.

“I’ve been playing very well most of the time, but it’s golf so you never know what you’re going to get,” Benton said.

Gane anticipates Bass, Benton and Jamie Locklear, who was third in 2020, should be the players to beat. Brad Locklear and Ian Locklear, both past champions, tied for fourth last year.

Brian Haymore won the Regular Division title in 2020, Lonail Locklear won the Senior Division and Warner Hall won the Super Senior Division. Pandora Carter won the Ladies Division as the only competitor; Gane hopes for more female participation in the tournament this year.

The Championship Division will play Friday through Sunday, the Super Senior Division will play Friday and Saturday and the Regular, Senior and Ladies divisions will play Saturday and Sunday.

Gane said the tournament provides the best value for its players of any golf tournament around.

“For the golfers, this tournament is the best deal of any golf tournament, because all the sponsor money goes back to the golfers,” Gane said. “Every other tournament, the sponsor money goes to the charities; this sponsored tournament the golfers are the charity. The Dial Insurance money goes directly to the golfers in the form of gift certificates and lunch. We appreciate them doing that for our golfers.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]