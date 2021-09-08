Local roundup: Matchups set for Robeson Cup

September 7, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

The schedule and matchups for the second Robeson Cup were announced Tuesday by Jerome Hunt, the Public Schools of Robeson County athletic director.

The boys soccer tournament among the four Robeson County high school programs will begin with the semifinals on Sept. 18 at Purnell Swett. The championship round will be held Sept. 25 at Lumberton.

In the semifinals, St. Pauls will face Red Springs at 5 p.m. and Lumberton will face Purnell Swett at 7 p.m. In the championship round, the third-place match will be at 5 p.m. and the championship match will be at 7 p.m.

The tournament was established in 2019; Lumberton defeated Purnell Swett 4-2 in the championship match and Red Springs finished third.

Lumberton dominates Cape Fear

The Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 7-1 win over Cape Fear to open United-8 Conference play Tuesday.

Lumberton (5-1, 1-0) scored seven unanswered goals after Cape Fear scored the game’s first goal. The Pirates led 3-1 at half then scored four goals in the first seven minutes of the second half.

Holserson Joseph scored three goals, Luis Izeta scored two and Angel Robles, Jon Carrera each scored one for Lumberton. Joseph had two assists and Robles, (Ben), Alexis Lopez, Jair Santos and Ashton Sumpter each had one.

Lumberton hosts Jack Britt on Wednesday.

Gray’s Creek shuts out Rams

The Purnell Swett boys soccer team lost 1-0 to Gray’s Creek Tuesday in its United-8 Conference opener.

Daniel Hunt had six saves in goal for the Rams (4-1, 0-1).

Purnell Swett hosts Cape Fear on Wednesday.