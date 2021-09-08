Bulldogs set to face Union Pines

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated from its original form to include the cancellation of Fairmont at Southern Lee and the addition of Lake View at Fairmont to Friday’s schedule.

CAMERON — Preparing for a team that presents multiple looks on both sides of the ball can be a challenge — especially on a short week.

St. Pauls will see if it’s up to that challenge when it plays at Union Pines at 7:30 p.m. Friday, four days removed from Monday’s season-opening win over Northside-Jacksonville.

“They show you a lot of different looks,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “I’m still studying them and the more I see right now they give you multiple looks, offensively and defensively, so that means we’re going to have to be on our P’s and Q’s.”

Union Pines (0-2) has played two close games so far this season, with a 13-12 loss to Gray’s Creek in Week 2 and a 20-16 defeat to Western Harnett Friday. Late turnovers have been costly for the Vikings, who will be playing their home opener against the Bulldogs.

The Vikings have some depth at running back, led by Ethan Biggs, who also plays at the receiver position. Russ Schaper and Jordan Hoffman also contribute out of the backfield.

“That’s what they want to do,” Setzer said. “We like to take away what people like to do, so that’s going to be key. It’s kind of like us in that when you have more than one person that can tote the mail, now you’re talking about assignment football, you can’t just renegade.”

The Union Pines defense has held the opposition to 16.5 points per game so far this season, anchored by linebacker Brett Clemons.

“You expect that in a team, and it’s our job to try to score,” Setzer said. “If we go into the game trying to score more points than they’ve allowed, we’re not going to be effective. We’re going to try to score, and just do what we do.”

The schools met on the gridiron in 1964 and again each year from 2017-19; the series is tied 2-2 but St. Pauls has won the two most recent meetings, including a 48-13 win in St. Pauls in 2019.

Fairmont to host Lake View

After Fairmont’s scheduled Week 4 opponent Southern Lee could not play due to virus concerns, the Golden Tornadoes were able to schedule Border Belt foe Lake View.

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lake View, who was originally scheduled to play Green Sea Floyds this week before the Trojans were unable to play, is 2-1; the Wild Gators have won back to back games over St. James, 27-10, and East Clarendon, 48-18, after a season-opening 52-36 loss to Aynor.

After meeting eight times from 1962-73 and again in 1983, the teams did not meet again until they played four straight years from 2010-13; they split the four games, with Fairmont winning the most recent 40-8 in 2013.

Elsewhere around the county, Red Springs and Purnell Swett are unable to play this week due to virus concerns, while Lumberton has a bye week.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.