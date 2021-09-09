Friday tee times for Robeson County Golf Championship

September 9, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Robeson County Golf Championship sponsored by Dial Insurance

Pinecrest Country Club, Lumberton

Friday Tee Times

Championship Division

10:00 — Jamie Locklear, Timmie Stultz, Jay Clark

1:04 — Mark Lassiter, Scott Benton, Jeff Wishart

1:12 — John Haskins, Jeff Slabe, Chad Martin

1:20 — Justin Britt, Jeff Broadwell, Stephen Pippin

1:28 — Gary Walters, Mack Kenney, Michael Chuchacz

1:36 — Ryan Bass, David Lowery Jr., Kent Locklear

1:44 — Chris Jackson, Tommy Britt, Brian Taylor

1:52 — Jason Dial, Justin Strickland, Brook Gehrke

Super Senior Division

9:04 — Terry McNeill, Ancil Jacobs, Marvin Harrington

9:12 — William Hunt, Cliff Nance, Billy Dean Hunt

9:28 — Tom Sampson, David Ray Lowery, James H. Oxendine

10:32 — Knocky Thorndyke, Bob McQueen, Donnie Beck

10:40 — Larry McNeill, Ronnie Hunt, Greg Canady