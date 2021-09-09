Local roundup: Red Springs boys win Fairmont cross country meet

FAIRMONT — The Red Springs boys cross country team won Wednesday’s meet at Fairmont, with St. Pauls finishing second.
The Red Devils finished with 37 points, ahead of St. Pauls with 67, East Bladen with 74 and Fairmont with 116.
East Bladen’s Jacob Knuth won the race in 19 minutes, 36 seconds, ahead of Clinton’s Christian Lortis, who was second in 19:44.
Samuel Hernandez led St. Pauls with a third-place finish at 20:03; Jayvian Tatum was 12th in 24:45, Junior Ramirez 14th in 25:07, Elijah Blanding 15th in 25:15 and Martinez Graham 30th in 29:47. Marcus Galbreth finished in 34:27 and Jordan Cook in 34:40.
Joshua McMillian finished fourth for Red Springs in 21:16. Dylan Dean was seventh in 22:58, Noah Chavis eighth in 23:07, Kaedon Porter ninth in 23:07 and Mario Leonard 13th in 25:06. Daren Wilkins was 16th in 25:18, Johnny Chavis 19th in 25:55 and Kohnner Oxendine 26th in 27:17. Tyrese Oxendine finished in 34:08 and Caleb Brockington in 41:04.
Jalen Jones was Fairmont’s best finisher in 21st at 26:28. Kyland Strickland was 22nd in 26:29, Nate Jones 25th in 27:06 and Rodrick Deese 29th in 29:45. Khalil Alford finished in 29:52 and Kaleb Jacobs in 29:58.
In the girls race, Midway won with 25 points, West Bladen finished second with 75, edging third-place Fairmont with 76. Red Springs was fourth with 102, Clinton fifth with 117 and St. Pauls sixth with 120.
Clinton’s Evan Gillespie won the race in 26:53.
Red Springs’ Dayanara Tellez finished second in 27:04. The Red Devils’ Hancy Trochez finished 17th in 33:14, Michelle Hernandez was 25th in 34:45 and Jazlyn Jones 30th in 36:26. Rilee Sampson finished in 39:26, Bridgette Perez in 41:59 and Aliyah Segarra in 42:16.
Shamiah Smith led Fairmont with a 12th-place finish at 31:14. Destiny Melvin was 14th in 32:04, Paris Bethea 15th in 32:28, Annillyah Gilchrist 16th in 32:29 and Geneya Lesane 24th in 34:42. Amyrikal Vaught was 29th in 36:23; Shaniah Smith finished 31st in 36:27.
St. Pauls’ Demira Wells finished 13th in 31:39, with Tamyra Council 23rd in 34:40 and Jashontae Harris 28th in 36:22. Aniyah Easterling finished in 38:07 and Zalaya Garner in 38:10.
Rams’ Chavis wins Purnell Swett meet
Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis won a meet hosted by the Rams Wednesday in the first meet held at the Lumbee Cultural Center.
Chavis ran the race in 23:32, 36 seconds ahead of runner-up Katie Lock from Jack Britt, who finished in 24:08.
Sakiyah Brayboy finished 13th for the Rams in 37:20, Kendra Bullard 14th in 37:35, Chloe Jacobs 15th in 37:36 and Marissa Chavis 17th in 43:03.
Jack Britt’s Jeremy Hall won the boys race in 19:07.
Chase McNeill led Purnell Swett with a fifth-place finish at 21:01. Aden Locklear was 10th in 24:33, Chandler McNeill 12th in 25:05, Gabriel Scott 13th in 25:37, Jaython Locklear 16th in 27:45, Marcus Lowery 17th in 27:44, Connor Harris 18th in 27:49 and Riley Brooks 20th in 31:33.
Jack Britt won both the boys and girls race, with Purnell Swett coming in second in both. Douglas Byrd was third in the boys race.
Rams soccer earns overtime win
The Purnell Swett soccer team beat Cape Fear 4-3 in overtime Wednesday.
Kevin Locklear scored the game-winning goal for Purnell Swett (5-1, 1-1 United-8) with four minutes left in overtime, assisted by Cale Harris. It was Locklear’s second goal of the game, and he had one assist; Harris also had a goal.
Zach Hunt had one goal. Goalkeeper Daniel Hunt had nine saves for the Rams.
The game was played after an hour-and-a-half rain delay.
Cape Fear is 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the United-8.
Purnell Swett will play Monday at Jack Britt.