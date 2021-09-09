High school football picks for Week 4

Chris Stiles

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, football teams adding an opponent with 48 hours notice — and sometimes even less — would have been unthinkable.

With teams going into quarantine at a moment’s notice, often leaving would-be opponents scrambling to find a replacement game, it’s practically a weekly occurrence this season.

The latest change pits Fairmont against Lake View at 7 p.m. Friday, a Border Belt battle between the Golden Tornadoes and Wild Gators that became possible when Fairmont’s trip to Southern Lee and Lake View’s game against Green Sea Floyds were both canceled.

As of now, four games are scheduled for county teams on Sept. 17, including three at home; both would be firsts this season. But as we’ve learned so far, a lot can change between now and then.

Last week: 3-0

Season: 5-1

Lake View at Fairmont

It’s hard to believe this is the first regular-season meeting between the schools separated by just 11 miles since 2013, and just the sixth since 1973.

Lake View enters Friday’s game off back-to-back convincing wins over St. James and East Clarendon. The Wild Gators are perennial powers in the South Carolina 1A Lower State ranks, providing a solid test for the Golden Tornadoes. Lake View traditionally brings a run-heavy team to the field.

Fairmont showed plenty of improvement from their opener to their second game last week; depth has been a key issue in both of the team’s losses, which came against 3A schools. Now, execution will be more of a determining factor against a team with more similar numbers.

The Golden Tornadoes can keep this game competitive, and may even have give themselves a chance for a win that would surprise a lot of people. But it’s still hard to pick against Lake View here.

Lake View 30, Fairmont 16

St. Pauls at Union Pines

The Bulldogs picked up where they left off last season in Monday’s 51-13 win over Northside-Jacksonville. They’ll now head on the road to face the Vikings, who are 0-2 in Jason Trousdale’s first season at the helm.

Union Pines will present multiple looks, in personnel and formations, on both sides of the ball. While that presents a challenge, especially in a short week, the same could be said about Northside-Jacksonville, who St. Pauls handled easily.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, didn’t show any first-game jitters Monday, but should be even more comfortable on the field with a game under their belt.

St. Pauls 36, Union Pines 6

