Execution makes the difference as Lake View beats Fairmont

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Armon Houston (3) changes directions running the ball during Friday’s game against Lake View in Fairmont. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Jacob Hunt (50) tackles Lake View’s Treyvon Bellmon during Friday’s game in Fairmont. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Savonte McKeithan (11) and Tyreke Thompson (20) celebrate McKeithan’s 25-yard touchdown reception during Friday’s game against Lake View in Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — Close football games come down to the slimmest of margins, sometimes just a few plays — and the outcome is determined by which teams execute best on those key plays.

Fairmont had its chances in what was ultimately a scoreless second half, but not converting on those chances made the difference in a 24-14 loss to Lake View Friday at Hal S. Floyd Stadium.

“We dropped a few passes that when we go back and watch film, those are touchdowns,” Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox said. “In a game like this it’s going to come down to execution, and we were just a few plays away from beating a very class-act program led by coach Daryl King at Lake View. We were just a few plays away — if we make those plays the outcome’s different. But hey, we can learn from those mistakes, keep growing and move forward.”

Fairmont (0-3) drove into Lake View (3-1) territory on each of its three second-half drives. The first two ended in punts, and the third on a turnover on downs at the Wild Gators’ 19-yard line with nine minutes remaining. Lake View sustained a drive from there that expired the clock.

The Golden Tornadoes defense — led by an interim defensive coordinator, Justin Tamburrino, in the absence of defensive coordinator Eric Gould — held Lake View to 95 yards in the second half, most of which came on that final drive, and kept the Wild Gators off the scoreboard for the final 26:45 of the game. This included forcing two turnovers on downs and a Chris Stevenson interception.

“I couldn’t be more proud of how (Tamburrino) called the game defensively,” Cox said. “I thought our defense rallied to the football all night long. I thought our defense gave our offense a great chance to succeed tonight.”

It didn’t look like it would be a competitive contest in the game’s early moments. Fairmont punted on its first possession and the punt was blocked by Trevyon Bellmon and recovered by Michael McDaniel for a Lake View touchdown. Fairmont lost a fumble on its next possession, recovered by Bellmon, who then scored on a 4-yard run and ran in the conversion for a 16-0 lead with 7:54 left in the first quarter.

“When they get backed up in a corner, you better come out of that corner fighting,” Cox said. “We tell our kids all the time, it’s not about how hard you can hit, but how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. Our kids moved forward tonight, they never gave up, they never quit believing, and we’re just a few plays away from beating a class-act program in Lake View, and however-many-time state champion.”

Fairmont drove across midfield before a turnover on downs on its next two possessions — with a John Poe interception on the Lake View drive in between — before Cameron Sweat connected with Savonte McKeithan for a 25-yard touchdown pass; Sweat found Stevenson for the two-point conversion pass to pull within a 16-8 score with 5:42 left in the half.

Lake View scored on the following drive on a 6-yard quarterback keeper by Derrick Bethea; a Bethea-to-Marvin Gordon shovel pass was successful on the two-point try to make it 24-8 with 2:45 before intermission.

The Golden Tornadoes drove 65 yards and scored on the final play of the half on a 1-yard Armon Houston run; the two-point try failed, making it 24-14 at the break.

Gordon rushed for 125 yards on 16 carries for the Wild Gators and Bellmon ran 21 times for 93 yards.

Sweat completed 13 of 26 passes for Fairmont for 98 yards; McKeithan had four receptions for 72 yards.

In a series perhaps best known for a fight between the teams nearly a decade ago, it was not lost on Cox how cleanly the game was played in the teams’ first regular-season meeting since 2013.

“These two teams went from a fight a few years ago to there wasn’t a 15-yard penalty for either team in this game,” Cox said.

The Golden Tornadoes now turn to conference play after playing a difficult nonconference schedule; Fairmont hosts Clinton next Friday.

“We’ve got to continue to build on what it is we’re doing. I think we’re making growth every week,” Cox said. “What we’re trying to do is to get our kids to believe in the system we have, and we want to run our same plays in that system, just out of a bunch of different formations, and see how people adjust.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.