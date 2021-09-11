UNCP volleyball swept twice at Valdosta tourney

September 10, 2021
CAMERON — The St. Pauls football team earned a 48-6 nonconference road win at Union Pines Friday as the Bulldogs were start dominant from start to finish.
“The offense beared down and executed a little better,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “The defense was a little more physical — on both sides of the ball we were more physical.”
Kemarion Baldwin ran for three touchdowns for St. Pauls (2-0). Javier Ortiz caught two touchdown passes from Mikail Breeden and Elston Powell had one touchdown reception. All six two-point conversions by the Bulldogs were successful.
St. Pauls led 16-0 after the first quarter and 24-0 at halftime. The Bulldogs extended the lead to 32-0 at the end of the third before scoring two more touchdowns in the fourth. The lone touchdown for Union Pines (0-3) came early in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs currently have an open week on the schedule for next week but are actively looking to schedule an opponent after missing the first two weeks of the season due to COVID-19 protocols.
Robeson Cup postponed
The Robeson Cup, the boys soccer tournament between each of Robeson County’s four high school soccer programs scheduled for Sept. 18 and 25, has been postponed. The change was announced Thursday by Jerome Hunt, the Public Schools of Robeson County athletic director.
The postponement is due to one of the teams starting quarantine Thursday, Hunt said. New dates for the tournament are not confirmed.
Matchups for the tournament were announced earlier this week; St. Pauls will face Red Springs and Lumberton will face Purnell Swett in the semifinals, held at Purnell Swett, before the championship round will be held at Lumberton.
Pirates take down Buccaneers on the pitch
The Lumberton boys soccer team earned a dominant 5-1 win over Jack Britt at home Thursday.
Lumberton (5-1, 2-0 United-8) led 2-0 at halftime over the Buccaneers (0-4, 0-1 United-8), who narrowly edged them out for a playoff spot last season.
Luis Izeta scored two goals for Lumberton and Holserson Joseph, Alexis Lopez and Angel Robles each scored one. Joseph and Izeta each had two assists and Jon Carrera had one.
Ben Hunt had six saves in goal for the Pirates.
“It was a very strong defensive performance from our back four,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “We didn’t allow Jack Britt many scoring chances.”
Lumberton plays Monday at South View.
Red Springs wins cross country meet at Fairmont
The Red Springs boys cross country team won Wednesday’s meet at Fairmont, with St. Pauls finishing second.
The Red Devils finished with 37 points, ahead of St. Pauls with 67, East Bladen with 74 and Fairmont with 116.
East Bladen’s Jacob Knuth won the race in 19 minutes, 36 seconds, ahead of Clinton’s Christian Lortis, who was second in 19:44.
Samuel Hernandez led St. Pauls with a third-place finish at 20:03; Jayvian Tatum was 12th in 24:45, Junior Ramirez 14th in 25:07, Elijah Blanding 15th in 25:15 and Martinez Graham 30th in 29:47. Marcus Galbreth finished in 34:27 and Jordan Cook in 34:40.
Joshua McMillian finished fourth for Red Springs in 21:16. Dylan Dean was seventh in 22:58, Noah Chavis eighth in 23:07, Kaedon Porter ninth in 23:07 and Mario Leonard 13th in 25:06. Daren Wilkins was 16th in 25:18, Johnny Chavis 19th in 25:55 and Kohnner Oxendine 26th in 27:17. Tyrese Oxendine finished in 34:08 and Caleb Brockington in 41:04.
Jalen Jones was Fairmont’s best finisher in 21st at 26:28. Kyland Strickland was 22nd in 26:29, Nate Jones 25th in 27:06 and Rodrick Deese 29th in 29:45. Khalil Alford finished in 29:52 and Kaleb Jacobs in 29:58.
In the girls race, Midway won with 25 points, West Bladen finished second with 75, edging third-place Fairmont with 76. Red Springs was fourth with 102, Clinton fifth with 117 and St. Pauls sixth with 120.
Clinton’s Evan Gillespie won the race in 26:53.
Red Springs’ Dayanara Tellez finished second in 27:04. The Red Devils’ Hancy Trochez finished 17th in 33:14, Michelle Hernandez was 25th in 34:45 and Jazlyn Jones 30th in 36:26. Rilee Sampson finished in 39:26, Bridgette Perez in 41:59 and Aliyah Segarra in 42:16.
Shamiah Smith led Fairmont with a 12th-place finish at 31:14. Destiny Melvin was 14th in 32:04, Paris Bethea 15th in 32:28, Annillyah Gilchrist 16th in 32:29 and Geneya Lesane 24th in 34:42. Amyrikal Vaught was 29th in 36:23; Shaniah Smith finished 31st in 36:27.
St. Pauls’ Demira Wells finished 13th in 31:39, with Tamyra Council 23rd in 34:40 and Jashontae Harris 28th in 36:22. Aniyah Easterling finished in 38:07 and Zalaya Garner in 38:10.
Rams’ Chavis wins Purnell Swett meet
Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis won a meet hosted by the Rams Wednesday in the first meet held at the Lumbee Cultural Center.
Chavis ran the race in 23:32, 36 seconds ahead of runner-up Katie Lock from Jack Britt, who finished in 24:08.
Sakiyah Brayboy finished 13th for the Rams in 37:20, Kendra Bullard 14th in 37:35, Chloe Jacobs 15th in 37:36 and Marissa Chavis 17th in 43:03.
Jack Britt’s Jeremy Hall won the boys race in 19:07.
Chase McNeill led Purnell Swett with a fifth-place finish at 21:01. Aden Locklear was 10th in 24:33, Chandler McNeill 12th in 25:05, Gabriel Scott 13th in 25:37, Jaython Locklear 16th in 27:45, Marcus Lowery 17th in 27:44, Connor Harris 18th in 27:49 and Riley Brooks 20th in 31:33.
Jack Britt won both the boys and girls race, with Purnell Swett coming in second in both. Douglas Byrd was third in the boys race.
Rams soccer earns overtime win
The Purnell Swett soccer team beat Cape Fear 4-3 in overtime Wednesday.
Kevin Locklear scored the game-winning goal for Purnell Swett (5-1, 1-1 United-8) with four minutes left in overtime, assisted by Cale Harris. It was Locklear’s second goal of the game, and he had one assist; Harris also had a goal.
Zach Hunt had one goal. Goalkeeper Daniel Hunt had nine saves for the Rams.
The game was played after an hour-and-a-half rain delay.
Cape Fear is 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the United-8.
Purnell Swett will play Monday at Jack Britt.