Robeson County Golf Championship Saturday scores

September 11, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Robeson County Golf Championship

at Pinecrest Country Club, Lumberton

Saturday Scores

Championship Division

Scott Benton 72-70 — 142

Ryan Bass 69-73 — 142

John Haskins 74-69 — 143

Mike Chuchacz 73-70 — 143

Steve Pippin 73-71 — 144

Mack Kenney 73-72 — 145

Jamie Locklear 74-72 — 146

Jeff Wishart 78-70 — 148

Chad Martin 75-73 — 148

Justin Britt 74-76 — 150

Mark Lassiter 76-77 — 153

Jeff Slabe 77-77 — 154

Tommy Britt 78-76 — 154

Jeff Broadwell 75-80 — 155

David Lowery Jr. 80-75 — 155

Timmie Stultz 75-81 — 156

Jason Dial 77-80 — 157

Jay Clark 83-76 — 159

Justin Strickland 83-76 — 159

Chris Jackson 83-82 — 165

Brook Gehrke 82-86 — 168

Gary Walters 82-87 — 169

Brian Taylor 82-88 — 170

Kent Locklear 92-92 — 184

Super Senior Division

Cliff Nance 73-78 — 151

David Ray Lowery 74-79 — 153

David Hunt 75-79 — 154

Donnie Beck 78-76 — 154

James H. Oxendine 78-81 — 159

Knocky Thorndyke 79-90 — 159

Bob McQueen 79-82 — 161

Ronnie Hunt 77-84 — 161

Second Flight

Greg Canady 80-81 — 161

Billy Dean Hunt 83-82 — 165

Ancil Jacobs 88-83 — 171

Larry McNeill 86-92 — 178

Tom Sampson 91-88 — 179

Terry McNeill 98-87 — 185

Marvin Howington 86-104 — 190

Regular Division

Brian Haymore 74

Roy Williamson 75

Gavin Locklear 75

Jody Allen 77

Phillip Wallwork 78

Brannen Dennard 79

William Chavis 80

Benjamin Collins 81

Patrick Prevatte 81

Marty Hunt 82

Grant Locklear 82

Julian McNeill 83

Pete Maynor 83

Kevin Newberry 83

Randy Locklear 86

Jarette Sampson 90

Rodney Baxley 91

James Blackman 92

Logan Locklear 94

Senior Division

Lonail Locklear 71

LeMark Harris 72

Joe Locklear 83

Don Metzger Jr. 87

Jason B. Lowery 88

Phillip Bradford 91

Ladies Division

Pandora Carter 94

Amy Maynor 117