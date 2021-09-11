Sunday tee times for Robeson County Golf Championship

September 11, 2021
Staff report

Robeson County Golf Championship sponsored by Dial Insurance

at Pinecrest Country Club, Lumberton

Sunday Tee Times

Championship Division

10:56 — Gary Walters, Brian Taylor, Kent Locklear

11:04 — Jarette Sampson (Regular Division), Chris Jackson, Brook Gehrke, Justin Strickland

11:20 — Timmie Stultz, Jason Dial, Jay Clark

11:28 — Tommy Britt, David Lowery Jr., Jeff Broadwell

11:36 — Justin Britt, Mark Lassiter, Jeff Slabe

11:44 — Jamie Locklear, Chad Martin, Jeff Wishart

12:32 — John Haskins, Steve Pippin, Mack Kenney

12:40 — Scott Benton, Ryan Bass, Mike Chuchacz

Regular Division

10:00 — Rodney Baxley, James Blackman, Logan Locklear

10:08 — Pete Maynor, Kevin Newberry, Randy Locklear

10:16 — Julian McNeill, Grant Locklear, Marty Hunt

10:24 — Benjamin Collins, Patrick Prevatte, William Chavis

10:40 — Brannon Dennard, Phillip Wallwork, Jody Allen

12:16 — Brian Haymore, Roy Williamson, Gavin Locklear

Senior Division

10:48 — Don Metzger Jr., Jason B. Lowry Jr., Phillip Bradford

12:08 — Lonail Locklear, LeMark Harris, Joe Locklear

Ladies Division

12:00 — Pandora Carter, Amy Maynor