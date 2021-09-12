Robeson County Golf Championship final scores

Staff report

Robeson County Golf Championship

at Pinecrest Country Club, Lumberton

Final Scores

Championship Division

Steve Pippin 73-71-69 — 213

Scott Benton 72-70-72 — 214

Ryan Bass 69-73-72 — 214

John Haskins 74-69-72 — 215

Mike Chuchacz 73-70-72 — 215

Mack Kenney 73-72-72 — 217

Chad Martin 75-73-70 — 218

Jamie Locklear 74-72-74 — 220

Justin Britt 74-76-74 — 224

Jeff Wishart 78-70-78 —226

First Flight

Mark Lassiter 76-77-76 — 229

David Lowery Jr. 80-75-74 — 229

Tommy Britt 78-76-77 — 231

Jeff Broadwell 75-80-76 — 231

Jeff Slabe 77-77-79 —233

Timmie Stultz 75-81-81 — 237

Jay Clark 83-76-80 — 239

Jason Dial 77-80-84 —241

Justin Strickland 83-76-83 —242

Gary Walters 82-87-82 — 251

Chris Jackson 83-82-87 —252

Brook Gehrke 82-86-86 — 254

Brian Taylor 82-88-86 —256

Kent Locklear 92-92-89 — 273

Regular Division

Brian Haymore 74-78 — 152

Roy Williamson 75-78 — 153

Gavin Locklear 75-79 — 154

Patrick Prevatte 81-76 — 157

Phillip Wallwork 78-80 — 158

Jody Allen 77-87 — 164

Brannen Dennard 79-88 — 167

William Chavis 80-87 — 167

First Flight

Marty Hunt 82-75 — 157

Julian McNeill 83-81 — 164

Grant Locklear 82-84 — 166

Pete Maynor 83-83 — 166

Kevin Newberry 83-86 — 169

Jarette Sampson 90-83 — 173

Rodney Baxley 91-82 — 173

Randy Locklear 86-90 — 176

Logan Locklear 94-84 — 178

James Blackman 92-94 — 186

Senior Division

LeMark Harris 72-68 — 140

Lonail Locklear 71-77 — 148

Don Metzger Jr. 87-81 — 168

Jason B. Lowery 88-82 — 170

Joe Locklear 83-89 — 172

Phillip Bradford 91-83 — 174

Super Senior Division

Cliff Nance 73-78 — 151

David Ray Lowery 74-79 — 153

David Hunt 75-79 — 154

Donnie Beck 78-76 — 154

James H. Oxendine 78-81 — 159

Knocky Thorndyke 79-90 — 159

Bob McQueen 79-82 — 161

Ronnie Hunt 77-84 — 161

First Flight

Greg Canady 80-81 — 161

Billy Dean Hunt 83-82 — 165

Ancil Jacobs 88-83 — 171

Larry McNeill 86-92 — 178

Tom Sampson 91-88 — 179

Terry McNeill 98-87 — 185

Marvin Howington 86-104 — 190

Ladies Division

Pandora Carter 94-83 — 177

Amy Maynor 117-110 — 227