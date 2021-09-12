RCGC Roundup: Haymore, Harris, Carter win division titles

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
LeMark Harris hits his approach at the first hole in the final round of the Robeson County Golf Championship Sunday at Pinecrest Country Club. Harris won the Senior Division championship by eight strokes over Lonail Locklear.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Pandora Carter putts on the first hole in the final round of the Robeson County Golf Championship Sunday at Pinecrest Country Club. Carter won the Ladies Division championship.
LUMBERTON — It was a “struggle” for Brian Haymore Sunday at the Robeson County Golf Championship.
But despite a round of 78, Haymore was able to win the tournament’s Regular Division.
Haymore’s total of 8-over 152 beat Roy Williamson by one stroke; Williamson also shot 78 Sunday.
“It was just scrambling; I had to scramble and make pars,” Haymore said. “I hit one in the ditch on (No.) 18 and still managed to get double out of that. It wasn’t quite as easy today as it was yesterday.”
A birdie at No. 11 helped Haymore keep his mindset right to maintain the lead even as he struggled through the round.
“That kind of helped me out, with my positive thinking,” Haymore said. “I was just grinding.”
The result was Haymore’s second-straight Regular Division title.
“I enjoyed it. I like the crowd, I enjoy the crowd; it means a lot tournament,” Haymore said. “It’s a good tournament, I enjoy it.”
Marty Hunt shot 75 Sunday, seven strokes better than Saturday and the best score in the Regular Division, to win the first flight with a 157 total. Julian McNeill shot 81 to finish second at 164; Pete Maynor, with 83, and Grant Locklear, with 84, tied for third at 166.
Harris beats Locklear to win Senior Division title
LeMark Harris felt he’d have to play well to beat Lonail Locklear — his cousin and the defending champion — in the Senior Division Sunday.
Harris shot a 4-under 68 — the best round of the tournament in any division — which, coupled with an uncharacteristic 77 from Locklear, was more than enough to earn the win. Harris finished at 4-under 140; Locklear finished at 4-over 148.
“I actually had more three-putts today than yesterday, but I did make some birdies,” Harris said. “I didn’t expect Lonail to play like he did, but it was probably over after eight holes. He had a bad day and I had a good day. When you put all that together it just made out for a perfect storm. I got lucky and I played well.”
Harris, who won the Senior Division for the first time but has five Regular Division titles, birdied holes No. 3, 8, 11, 12 and 15, and made bogey at No. 16; he was 3 under par on the par 5s.
“I wanted to make sure I played the par-fives better today, because Lonail beat me by three shots on those yesterday. I might have bettered him by three shots today. Lonail’s a competitor, so you have to be ready to play a guy like Lonail. We’re first cousins, so I’m sure he’ll be ready for me next year.”
Don Metzger Jr. shot 81 Sunday to finish third with a 168 total.
Carter wins Ladies Division
Both competitors in the Ladies Division improved their scores from Saturday, with Pandora Carter posting an 11-stroke improvement with a Sunday 83 to win the Ladies Division for the second straight year.
Carter shot a 39 on the front nine and finished with a back-nine 44.
Amy Maynor, the other player in the division, shot a 110 Sunday to finish at 227.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.