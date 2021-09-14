Lumberton soccer shuts out South View

September 14, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

HOPE MILLS — The Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 3-0 road victory at South View on Monday.

All three goals for Lumberton (6-1, 3-0 United-8) were scored in the game’s first 19 minutes. Holserson Joseph had two goals and one assist and Luis Izeta had one goal and one assist.

“We were a little sloppy at times but the win and shutout on the road is important,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said.

South View is 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the United-8.

Lumberton plays Wednesday at Gray’s Creek.