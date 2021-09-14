Pirates tennis tops Rams

September 14, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton girls tennis team earned a 7-2 win over Purnell Swett Tuesday in Lumberton.

Lumberton (3-2) claimed four of the six singles matches and all three doubles matches in the victory.

In singles, Lumberton’s Brittney Collins beat Purnell Swett’s Raven Cummings 6-2, 6-1. Other wins for the Pirates included Emily Hall, who defeated Jori Jones 6-3, 6-4; Gracie Britt, who defeated Kylie Kirby 6-2, 6-0; and Logan Hickman, who defeated Peyten Jones 6-0, 6-0.

Singles wins for the Rams (2-3) included Sydney Brooks, who defeated Nellie Jackson 6-2, 7-5; and Nyla Mitchell, who defeated Alyssa Stone 6-4, 6-0.

In doubles, the Pirates’ Collins and Jackson beat the Rams’ Cummings and Brooks 8-6. Hickman and Dean Whitley beat Jones and Kirby 8-6 and Grace Stone and Alyssa Stone beat Mitchell and Jones 8-3 to complete the Pirates’ doubles sweep.

Lumberton hosts Cape Fear Thursday and Purnell Swett plays at Gray’s Creek.

Lady Rams swept by Seventy-First

The Purnell Swett volleyball team was swept 3-0 by Seventy-First at home on Tuesday.

The Falcons won the three sets by scores of 25-17, 25-23 and 25-23.

The match was the Rams’ first since Aug. 26 due to quarantine.

Bella Finelli had 20 digs, five assists, two kills and two aces; Georgia Locklear had three kills, two aces and five digs; and Jenna Parker had four assists, four digs and two aces.

The Rams will host Gray’s Creek on Wednesday in the second day of a stretch with matches on three consecutive days.