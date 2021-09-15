Purnell Swett football quarantined for third time

Chris Stiles Sports editor

PEMBROKE — For the third time this season, the Purnell Swett football team is in quarantine after a positive test for COVID-19.

The Rams have not played a game yet this fall.

The team will be quarantined through Sept. 29, leaving Friday’s game against Gray’s Creek and next week’s game against Cape Fear both postponed.

The status of the team’s game at Jack Britt, scheduled for Oct. 1, is uncertain; the Rams would not have enough practice days to play on Oct. 1, but would be eligible to play as early as Saturday, Oct. 2.

“It’s crushing. As a coach I’m not surprised,” Purnell Swett coach Stephen Roberson said. “You look at the numbers in our county and how few people are vaccinated — if we tested more we’d have more positive tests, and that’s throughout this entire area. It sucks for the kids to everything right, but a kid can do everything right and still not get to play.

“I told my kids, if you want to play not have any blame or excuses, then get vaccinated. That’s the only way to guarantee you won’t get quarantined.”

The Rams hope to reschedule their game against Gray’s Creek as a midweek game in early October, Roberson said.

After the latest quarantine on Wednesday, Roberson said his team will meet virtually and try to regroup after its latest setback.

“I’ve had some kids say they’re done; they’re tired of going through this cycle of not playing,” Roberson said. “I’ve got to see what I have and who’s going to stick it out.”

The Rams previously entered quarantine on Aug. 5, during the first week of practice, and Aug. 26, the day before they were scheduled to host Fairmont in a Week 2 game.

