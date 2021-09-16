St. Pauls football team back in quarantine

September 16, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls football team entered quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols for the second time this season Thursday.

The Bulldogs will be unable to play Friday at home against Providence Day or next week at Midway.

The status of the team’s Week 7 home game against Clinton, scheduled for Oct. 1, is uncertain. The Bulldogs will not have enough practice days to play on Oct. 1, but could potentially play the following Saturday or Monday, a scenario which has occurred for with quarantined teams.

The Bulldogs previously entered quarantine on Aug. 19. They defeated Northside-Jacksonville 51-13 on Sept. 6 and beat Union Pines 48-6 last Friday.

St. Pauls’ quarantine comes one day after the Purnell Swett team entered quarantine for a third time this season.

This is the sixth time this season a Robeson County team has had to quarantine due to virus protocols.