High school football picks for Week 5

Up until Wednesday afternoon, it looked like this would finally be the week that all five of Robeson County’s teams could take the field on the same weekend, with four games set for Friday night and Lumberton-Cape Fear on Saturday.
But COVID-19 claimed two more victories instead, with Purnell Swett entering quarantine Wednesday for a third time this season and St. Pauls doing so Thursday for the second time.
As disheartening as the situation is for the Rams and Bulldogs, the show goes on for Red Springs, Fairmont and Lumberton, with each starting conference play this week. It marks the beginning of a new era, with the Red Devils and Golden Tornadoes, and eventually St. Pauls, entering Southeastern Athletic Conference play, and Lumberton, and later Purnell Swett, kicking off their United-8 Conference tenures.
So, who will be 1-0 in conference play?
Midway at Red Springs
This game is not only a contrast in styles, but a matchup between two good teams. Red Springs beat the Raiders in the playoffs in 2019, and the run-heavy Red Devils will look to return to that success.
A high-powered Midway team is a program on the rise in 2A, with offensive weapons all over the field.
While the offensive styles are very different, the game could still come down to who plays the most sound defense — even if just for a possession or two to stunt the opponent’s momentum. When you talk about the defenses in the area with the best fundamentals, Red Springs is usually a part of that conversation.
Midway will move the ball — and so will Red Springs, albeit in their more methodical way — but the Red Devils will edge out the win.
Red Springs 36, Midway 30
Clinton at Fairmont
Fairmont’s played a tough nonconference schedule, but it won’t get any easier for the Golden Tornadoes as they begin conference play against perennial 2A power Clinton. The Dark Horses have posted dominant wins in their first two outings and don’t look to be slowing down as they enter the new league.
Fairmont has improved each week, but a few lapses in execution hurt them last week against Lake View. Clinton can make the Golden Tornadoes pay for any of those that happen Friday.
The Golden Tornadoes can be competitive in conference play, and even against a team as strong as Clinton, but pulling the upset will still be an uphill battle.
Clinton 34, Fairmont 20
Lumberton at Cape Fear
While Lumberton is thankful to be out of the former Sandhills Athletic Conference, with games like Richmond, Scotland and Pinecrest coming off the schedule, there will still be plenty of challenges in the United-8, starting with this one.
The Pirates haven’t scored a point in two games this season. Cape Fear has allowed just 14 in its two games. That could be a bad combination for the Pirates in this game, which will be played Saturday at 6 p.m.
While Cape Fear is coming out of quarantine, and therefore may show a little rust, they’ll likely have some breathing room to where that won’t hurt them from an outcome standpoint.
Cape Fear 40, Lumberton 7
