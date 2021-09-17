Local roundup: St. Pauls volleyball tops East Bladen

September 17, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls volleyball team pulled out a 3-2 victory in a tight match at home against East Bladen Thursday.

East Bladen (4-7, 2-2 Southeastern Athletic Conference) won the first two sets, 25-14 and 25-21, before St. Pauls (4-1, 1-0 Southeastern) came back to win the final three, 26-24, 25-20 and 16-14.

Katherin Lowery had 21 assists and eight digs for St. Pauls. Jaiden Morrisey had 14 service points; Tyasia Baldwin had 13 kills, two blocks and eight service points; Halie Allen had 15 kills, eight assists, five digs, four aces and seven service points; Julianna Bell had seven kills; Saniya Baldwin had 16 digs; and Arianna Brown had two kills and two blocks.

St. Pauls plays Friday at Midway and Monday at Clinton.

Purnell Swett sweeps Douglas Byrd

The Purnell Swett volleyball team swept Douglas Byrd 3-0 on Thursday.

The Rams (2-7, 1-2 United-8 Conference) won by set scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-8.

Farron Chavis had 18 aces and 24 service points aong with 14 assists for Purnell Swett. Katelynn McMahan had nine kills; Georgia Locklear had three aces and nine kills; and Dora Locklear had five aces and 15 service points.

The Rams host Cape Fear Monday.

Lumberton tennis swept by Cape Fear

The Lumberton girls tennis team lost 9-0 Thursday at home against Cape Fear.

The closest Lumberton (3-3, 3-3 United-8) came to a win was in Logan Hickman’s singles match; she won the first set 6-3 before losing the second set 6-2 and losing the tiebreaker 10-0.

Brittney Collins lost 6-2, 6-1 in singles; Alyssa Stone lost 6-2, 6-2; Nellie Jackson, Gracie Britt and Dean Whitley each lost 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Collins and Jackson lost 8-0. The teams of Hickman/Whitley and Grace Stone/Alyssa Stone each lost 8-1.

The Pirates play Tuesday at Jack Britt.