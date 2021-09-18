McGirt misses cut at PGA Tour season opener

Staff report
NAPA, Calif. — Fairmont native William McGirt missed the cut Friday at the PGA Tour’s season-opening Fortinet Championship.

McGirt shot a 1-under 71 in the opening round Thursday and an even-par 72 on Friday to miss the cut but two strokes.

McGirt bogeyed his first two holes Friday, then made a birdie at No. 3 to shoot a 1-over 37 on the front nine. After a bogey at the 12th, he birdied holes No. 14 and 16 to get back to even par for the round.

The tournament was the 13th start by McGirt in his 29-event major medical extension. He has earned 11 of the 375 FedExCup points needed by the end of the extension to maintain his PGA Tour playing status.

Maverick McNealy leads the tournament at 12 under par, two strokes ahead of Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira. Will Zalatoris is among the three players tied for fourth at 9 under; Phil Mickelson is tied for 24th at 5 under and world No. 1 Jon Rahm missed the cut at 1 under.