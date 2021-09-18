Clinton dominates Fairmont

September 17, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont football team lost its conference opener Friday 56-6 to visiting Clinton.

Clinton (3-0, 1-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) led 28-0 after the first quarter, 42-0 at halftime and 49-0 at the end of the third.

“We flat out got manhandled up front on both the offensive and defensive lines,” Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox said. “Big credit to coach Cory Johnson and his weight training program.”

Fairmont (0-4, 0-1 Southeastern) scored as time expired on a 70-yard touchdown run by Dacoaleon Austin.

Blake Smith threw for three touchdowns for the Dark Horses.

“Clinton is the real deal; they have athletes everywhere,” Cox said. “They’re going to make you wrong no matter how you try to defend them because they run the ball really effectively, and when you try to stop the run they have enough athletes to beat you over the top.”

Fairmont plays at West Bladen next week.

“I think if you look at the cumulative record of the teams that we’ve played … due to the recent success of our opponents I believe we’ve played one of the toughest 2A schedules in the state,” Cox said. “I believe that we’ve played one of the two toughest opponents in 2A period. I believe that we should embrace that, because it’s helped us grow up and mature, and I believe we should be competitive with everybody else on our schedule.”