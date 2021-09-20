Chepkesir wins, Jepleting 8th at Converse

PEMBROKE — Things didn’t look good for the home team at the start of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s home football opener against Glenville State Saturday.

But after allowing two touchdowns in just over 3 minutes to start the game, the Braves allowed just eight Pioneers points the rest of the night, surpassing their opponents in the second quarter on their way to a 36-22 victory.

“I am extremely proud of how we scored (30) unanswered points to come back from a 14-0 deficit,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “That was actually quite amazing, to be able to put those three touchdowns on the board right after we went down 14-0.”

The Braves defense held Glenville State (1-1, 1-1 Mountain East Conference) scoreless for a 47-minute stretch after the two initial touchdowns; the Pioneers had 216 yards of total offense an were held to 73 rushing yards. The Braves forced four turnovers, and were led defensively by freshman Jaden Richeson, with nine tackles, and senior Taye Vereen, with seven.

“For as disappointing as it was the way we opened up defensively, I thought we did a good job of responding,” Richardson said. “At times it didn’t feel like we only gave up one (more) touchdown there at the end, but we kept battling and found a way to balance out stopping the run and not giving up any more big plays, and that was a big factor in us winning for sure.”

“We just started doing what we knew, Code Black,” defensive back Devin Jones said. “We just started balling, everybody started feeling themselves a little bit, and we just kept making plays as a unit, and we kept going and going and going. … After the first quarter, that’s how we play.”

Glenville State’s Tim Heltzel found Javon Butler for a 77-yard touchdown pass on the game’s third play from scrimmage. UNCP quarterback Josh Jones was stripped by Jimmie Simmons on the Braves’ first drive, and four plays later Bernard Dankyi scored on a 3-yard run to give the Pioneers a 14-0 lead with 11:52 left in the first quarter.

“You start to wonder if guys are going to stay locked in or if their energy is going to get down and out or what’s going to go on, but we train things like this, so you hope that in those moments guys can bring that to light and it can come to fruition in terms of how you train for it,” Richardson said.

UNCP (2-1, 2-0 MEC) scored on two Josh Jones passing touchdowns and an 80-yard Devin Jones punt return to take the lead in the second quarter, then added three Gerardo Guerra Rivera field goals to extend its lead to 30-14 by early in the fourth. Glenville State did pull back to within a possession — a blocked punt by Brandon Penn led to a 23-yard touchdown from Tim Weltzel to Orion Bonner and a two-point conversion pass from Heltzel to Javon Butler that made it a 30-22 game with 9:20 remaining — but UNCP added two more Rivera field goals over the final four minutes.

The Braves’ three first-half touchdowns all came during a downpour, which began shortly after the two opening Glenville State touchdowns and lasted into early in the second quarter.

“Typically you would think that you’d try to run the ball during bad conditions, but we felt like we were still able to throw the ball,” Richardson said. “I thought it bode well for us because Glenville coughed it up during that time too, so our defense came up with some big takeaways during the rain.”

After struggling to run in their opener with Joseph Early out against Findlay, the Braves rushed for 146 yards; Early had 152 yards on 22 carries.

“It was very important moving the ball,” Early said. “Last game we didn’t move the ball too well. In practice we just focused on blocking better, and I think we did that.”

Josh Jones was 20-for-38 passing for 182 yards and the two first-half touchdowns; Rodney Smith caught five passes for 38 yards and Faheem Diaab caught four passes for 40 yards.

Rivera, a freshman, kicked five field goals, tying a UNCP school record.

“We had a meeting with Coach (Richardson) this week and he talked about he was going to trust us and he was going to put us on the field,” Rivera said. “He expects a lot from us and a lot is expected of our unit and we have to come through and deliver on everything that’s expected of us, and I’m glad he gave us the opportunities he gave us tonight.”

After the Pioneers’ two opening touchdowns, UNCP got on the board with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Josh Jones to Diaab midway through the first quarter, then tied the game with a 5-yard pass from Jones to Jai’Veon Smalls with 46 seconds remaining in the period.

Devin Jones punt-return touchdown came with 12:29 left in the half and gave the Braves the lead for good.

“I want to shout out my blockers; they made a big lane and all I had to do was run. I was following them,” Devin Jones said. “After that, the sideline was lit; we were all turned up and celebrating.”

Rivera’s first field goal came with 1:36 left in the half, giving the Braves a 24-14 halftime lead.

The Braves’ red zone offense in the second half was one area showing room for improvement. UNCP recovered two fumbles deep in Pioneer territory, but did not score on either ensuing possession, with a missed 27-yard field goal attempt and, after driving to the 1-yard line on the next drive, a bad snap on a field-goal attempt resulting in a turnover on downs.

“(Glenville State) did not stop; they came back and stopped our offense a lot of times in the red zone,” Richardson said. “We’ve got to do a better job of not being such a front-running team where we kind of have things go well, and we ride that, but then that fizzles and we can’t keep that consistency.”

Rivera made a 28-yard field goal on the Braves’ first second-half drive for a 27-14 lead; he added three more field goals in the fourth quarter, beginning with a 43-yarder with 13:46 to go that extended the Braves’ lead to 30-14.

Glenville State’s final touchdown came on the following possession, before the Braves burned over 5 minutes of clock on the next drive, leading to a 38-yard Rivera field goal for a 33-22 lead with 3:53 to go. After forcing a turnover on downs, UNCP added another Rivera field goal, from 34 yards with 1:09 remaining, for the 14-point final margin, finishing off the Braves’ first home win since Nov. 16, 2019.

“This is my second time actually playing here since I’ve been at the school,” Early said. “So it feels good to have those fans out there, chanting for us, it’s a good feeling.”