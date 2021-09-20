Chepkesir wins, Jepleting 8th at Converse

September 20, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Joshua Chepkesir claimed his first individual title of the season, while Erman Jepleting logged a top-10 finish, as the UNC Pembroke men’s and women’s cross country teams logged seventh and fifth place finishes, respectively, at the Converse Kick-Off Regional Preview on Saturday morning at Milliken Research Park.

Chepkesir covered the 8K course in 25:02.9, just 6.9 seconds ahead of conference foe Cas Kopmels of Mount Olive. Delsin Burkhart (35th) established a new personal-best time of 26:59.9, while Jack Phieffer placed 48th with a time of 27:29.1. Newcomer Lucas Nervo made his 8K debut with a 68th-place finish, while Hunter Levy capped off the scoring with a 101st place finish.

Alec Valle (109th) and Kevin Vazquez (194th) each set personal-best times, while Ean Ormsby finished the race in 196thplace.

On the women’s side, Jepleting made her season debut and matched the eighth-fastest 6K time (22:42.9) in program history on the way to finishing 8th. Valary Samoei (22:54.8) shaved nearly one minute from her previous personal best time for a 12th place finish, while Jackline Kosgei covered the course in 23:12.0 for a 16th place finish. Kathryn Anderson established a personal-best time of 23:55.4 and placed 37th, while Sam Badami rounded out the scoring with a 99th place finish. Chloe Phillips (27:04.3) finished the race in 125th place, while senior Corey Pethers (27:20.7) logged a 133rd place finish.

The women were the top Conference Carolinas team to finish out of the six teams that competed, while the men’s team was third out of the eight conference teams in attendance.

The Braves will be back in action on October 9 when they make trek to Huntsville, Ala., for the UAH Chargers Cross Country Invite. The race will be held at John Hunt Park.