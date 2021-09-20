UNCP’s Warren, Pressley earn weekly conference honors

Staff report
GREENVILLE, S.C. — After leading the Braves to a 3-0 week, including a 3-1 victory in their conference opener at North Greenville, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke volleyball players Brianna Warren and Katie Pressley each earned weekly honors from Conference Carolinas.

Warren was named the league’s Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday; Pressley was named as the league’s Specialist of the Week for the second straight week.

Warren, a junior from Indian Trail, hit registered a team-best .516 hitting percentage in three starts on the road last week, recording 35 kills (2.92/set) and 13 blocks (1.08), while also turning in four digs, two assists and one service ace. She hit a career-best .667 with 13 kills and four blocks against Coker to start the week, and then repeated that stat line two days later when the Braves took down North Greenville in their Conference Carolinas opener.

She capped her torrid week less than 24 hours later with nine kills, five blocks and a service ace as the Black & Gold rallied back to topple Fayetteville State on the road.

An everyday starter for the Braves since her arrival on campus, Warren has played in 88 matches (288 sets) over her collegiate career and has recorded a .253 career hitting percentage while adding 555 kills, 350 blocks and 168 digs. She currently maintains a Conference Carolinas-best .410 hitting percentage, while also ranking third among league leaders with 1.11 blocks and 3.4 points per set.

Pressley, a freshman from Indian Trail, turned in a team-best 90 assists (9.00/set) in three starts on the road last week to go along with 14 digs, nine kills, eight service aces and six block assists. She established new career bests for assists (42), kills (6) and block assists (3) in UNCP’s 3-1 victory at Coker on Tuesday. The rest of the week proved just as fruitful as she registered 22 assists in the Black & Gold’s Conference Carolinas opener at North Greenville, and then closed the week with a 26-assist, 3-block assists performance in the comeback victory at Fayetteville State.

A second-year player who made her collegiate debut during UNCP’s abbreviated spring campaign, Pressley has played in 27 matches (92 sets) over her still-young collegiate career and has already logged 629 assists (6.84/set), 220 digs (2.39), 43 kills, 23 service aces and 20 block assists. She currently maintains a Conference Carolinas-best 9.32 assists per set, while also ranking fifth among league leaders with 0.47 service aces per set as well.

The Braves (8-5, 1-0 CC) will close out their eight-match stretch away from home on Wednesday when they head to south central North Carolina to go head-to-head with league rival Belmont Abbey (0-10, 0-0) inside the Wheeler Center. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.