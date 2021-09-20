Red Springs football team enters quarantine

September 20, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs football program is in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols as of Monday, athletic director Glenn Patterson confirmed to The Robesonian.

Both the varsity and junior varsity teams entered quarantine.

Friday’s varsity game at Clinton and the Oct. 1 home game against West Bladen are both postponed; the Red Devils are exploring makeup options.

The varsity team is currently scheduled to resume its season on Oct. 8 at home against East Bladen.

This is the first time the Red Devils team has been in quarantine this season; the team was unable to play from Weeks 2 through 4 due to several individuals having to quarantine due to non-football exposures to the virus.

The Red Devils defeated Douglas Byrd 22-8 on Aug. 20 and lost 49-22 to Midway on Friday.

Red Springs is the third Robeson County football team currently in quarantine, joining Purnell Swett, who entered quarantine for a third time this season last week, and St. Pauls, who also entered quarantine last week.