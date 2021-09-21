SOUTHERN PINES — Tuesday’s inclement weather washed out the final round of the Battle For Royalty tournament at Southern Pines Golf Club. Results from Monday’s opening round were tagged as final, with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke finishing in fifth place.

Samantha DeBusk carded an 8-over-par 79 on Monday and finished tied for sixth place, seven strokes behind the individual medalist, Beam Sararat of King.

Amanda Hamrin (9 over par) and Georgia Page (9 over) finished the day with an 80 and are among a six- way tie for 14th place. Toni Blackwell (10 over) sits in a eight way tie for 20th place, while Elizabeth Ritchie (14 over) rounded out the scoring for the Braves tied for 44th place.

The Braves will return to action on September 27 for the Lander-hosted Savannah Lakes Ladies Fall Invitational. The two-day tournament will be held at the Monticello at Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick, South Carolina.