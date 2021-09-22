WILSON — A pair of goals in each half helped the UNC Pembroke soccer team keep an unblemished Conference Carolinas record with a 4-0 victory over Barton on Wednesday evening at Truist Stadium.

The Braves (3-3-0, 3-0-0 CC) have now won six straight contests against Barton when playing in Wilson. The setback for the Bulldogs (2-2-1, 1-1-1 CC) marked just the second loss on their home field this season.

Ashleigh Harris played a header from Nona Borden and fired a shot over the head of the goalie from 25 yards out in the 18th minute to give the Braves a 1-0 lead. It was Harris’ first goal of the season; she attempted five shots, two of which were on goal.

In the 37th minute, Rilee Seering passed the ball across the center of the field that found the feet of Alexis Pittman who chipped it in the goal and a 2-0 advantage.

Seering took advantage of a penalty kick and padded the lead to 3-0 for UNCP in the 65th minute. She tallied three points on the evening with the two goals and an assist, and now has four goals this season.

Anna Grossheim worked the defense down in the 71st minute and booted the ball in the left corner of the goal for the 4-0 advantage. Grossheim has now scored a goal in the last two contests.

Goalkeeper Chiara Coppin logged her second clean sheet of the season.

The Braves have now attempted at least 20 shots on three different occasions. UNC Pembroke fired off 27 shots.

UNCP only allowed seven shots, which nearly matches the season low of six shots against Queens and Erksine.

The Black & Gold have now won the last eight meetings with Barton and hold the overall record 10-3-1.

For the second straight match, the Braves have scored in the 18th and 37th minute.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday when they welcome North Greenville (3-2-2, 2-0-0 CC) to Pembroke. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Lumbee River EMC Stadium. Admission to all home UNCP soccer games is free.