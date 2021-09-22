Braves look to keep up intensity as Fairmont State visits

PEMBROKE — Last week, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke head football coach Shane Richardson discussed how much more urgency he sees in his team in practice the week after a loss.
That urgency translated to a 36-22 victory over Glenville State on Saturday. Now that the Braves aren’t coming off a loss this week, Richardson hopes they can still maintain that intensity as they prepare for Saturday’s Mountain East Conference contest against Fairmont State, set for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.
“We did talk about that as a team and tried to dissect that to make sure guys are aware that we cannot treat this as if we’ve accomplished anything and let our guard down now,” Richardson said. “We’ve got to focus on improvement and focus on making sure every week is just as important as the last week or the one to come, and we’ve got to stay focused on the one that’s in front of us, because that’s the only one that we’re really guaranteed to play in that moment.”
Fairmont State (0-3, 0-2 Mountain East Conference) comes to Pembroke after a 30-23 home loss to West Virginia State; they’ve also posted a 27-6 loss to Charleston and a 23-14 nonconference loss to California University of Pennsylvania.
Richardson says, though, that the Falcons are still a dangerous team.
“I think they play really hard,” Richardson said. “I think they’re really sound in what they do; I don’t think they make a ton of mistakes in terms of being self-inflicted or sloppy; they try to be really well-executed and disciplined in what they’re doing, and so obviously the scoreboard just hasn’t gone in their favor, but I think they’re a dangerous team.”
The Falcons have rushed for 148 total yards over their three games, and face a Braves defense that allowed 73 rushing yards to Glenville State, a great improvement from the 333 yards allowed on the ground at Findlay.
“On both sides of the ball but defense in particular, we’ve got to work on reestablishing the line of scrimmage,” Richardson said. “When you’re on defense and you start to get pushed out of your gap a little bit or start to get moved back a little bit by the offensive lineman, it doesn’t take much in order for them to open up some seams. I expect a very physical mentality out of our defensive front.”
Fairmont State quarterback Connor Neal has completed 52% of his passes for 451 yards and two touchdowns this season, with Shawn Harris (182 yards, one touchdown) and Javon Hayes (135 receiving yards) serving as his primary targets.
Xander Albea is the Falcons’ leading rusher with 142 yards and one touchdown.
UNCP (2-1, 2-0 MEC) has consistently had success in the passing game each week since the start of last season, but had its most-balanced offensive output in Saturday’s win when they rushed for 146 yards, up from 60 in the loss to Findlay; Joseph Early led that effort with 152 rushing yards. Fairmont State’s opponents have rushed for 164.3 yards per game.
“We’ve been practicing better habits and trying to focus on more of a detailed approach to what everybody’s job responsibility is in the run game,” Richardson said. “And then I think being able to just have guys understand how important it’s going to be in our success, and just building on the success that we had already from Saturday, and trying to get that energy and get that momentum going in the direction of being able to run the ball and having success to run the ball and trying to build on that.”
UNCP won the two previous meetings between the schools in 2009-10 by a combined score of 62-7.
