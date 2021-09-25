UNCP volleyball sweeps Chowan for 6th straight win

September 24, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — Shannon Skryd registered her sixth double-double of the season with a dozen kills and 20 digs to help the UNC Pembroke volleyball team push its win streak out to six matches with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-18) shutout of visiting Chowan on Friday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The victory moved the Black & Gold (10-5, 3-0 CC) alongside the 2019 squad for the longest win streak since the 1994 club reeled off nine straight wins on the way to posting a 31-14 record. It was the fourth loss in the last five contests for the Hawks (4-8, 1-1) who knocked off Conference Carolinas foe Mount Olive on Tuesday at home.

The Braves came out of the gates of their home arena like they had never left, tacking up eight of the match’s first 10 points to establish early dominance. The Hawks hung up three-straight points to pull to within five, 23-18, late in the set, but Kaila Crowder’s kill moved the hosts into a set-point opportunity, and Brianna Warren finished it off with a hard kill to the right side to win the set 25-19.

Chowan trailed by as many as five points in the early going of the second set, but the Hawks rallied to take a late 21-20 lead and put the Braves on their heels. UNCP used a kill from Shannon Skryd, as well as an ill-timed ball-handling error, to regain the lead, but Chowan answered back with a kill to knot the score back up again. Three-straight kills, including two off of the hand of Kaila Crowder, would quell the threat, however, as UNCP won the set 25-22.

The Hawks had all the makings of forcing a fourth set with a quick start in set No. 3, but UNCP would rally back again to wrap the evening in Black & Gold. Chowan scored the first six points of the third set and led 8-1 after an attack error by the hosts, but the Braves steadily whittled away at their deficit to get the home crowd back on the edge of its seats. The hosts put up eight-straight points to eventually forge a 15-11 advantage after a kill from Morgan Gibbs, and then hit cruise control the rest of the way out for the 25-18 match-clinching set win.

Brianna Warren had 10 kills and four blocks for UNCP, Kaila Crowder had nine kills, Katie Pressley had 28 assists and 11 digs, Elise Martin had 21 digs and Brianna Warren had four blocks.

UNCP has now captured all nine meetings with the Hawks, including six matchups at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Chowan has tacked up wins in just six sets over that span, but has been shut out in both meetings inside its home arena (2010, 2019).

The Braves will hit the road again on Saturday when they make the short trip to Mount Olive (5-6, 0-1 CC) to take on the Trojans inside Kornegay Arena. Match time is scheduled for 2 p.m.