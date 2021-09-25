Fairmont falls to West Bladen

September 24, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

BLADENBORO — Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox left West Bladen Friday wondering exactly how his team had lost.

West Bladen defeated the Golden Tornadoes 14-12, dropping Fairmont to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference.

“I honestly have no words,” Cox said. “I’m as baffled as I’ve ever been in my career. The only answer that I have from here is to focus on little details on each phase of the game and seek ways to try to get better.”

West Bladen led 14-0 by early in the second quarter and Fairmont scored on a 40-yard Chris Stevenson touchdown reception late in the second quarter and a 9-yard Cameron Sweat run late in the third.

On the two-point conversion attempt after the second score, Fairmont drew West Bladen offsides, then from the 1-yard line ran a quarterback wedge — and did not score.

“When you’re on the 1-yard line, it boils down to who’s tougher, them or us,” Cox said. “They were tougher in that situation.”

The Golden Tornadoes got the ball back on the 3-yard line in the fourth quarter and did not score, and on another drive dropped three would-be touchdowns in the end zone.

West Bladen (2-1, 1-0 Southeastern) won its first conference game since Oct. 18, 2019, ending a nine-game losing streak.

Fairmont hosts East Bladen next Friday.