Three times, the Purnell Swett football team has started practice this fall. Three times, they’ve had to stop after a few days due to COVID-19 protocols, without playing a game.

Attempt No. 4 begins when the Rams resume practice Wednesday.

Each time previously has felt like a relief, only to be countered by disappointment a few days later. Now, they’re holding their breath to see if they can make it to Saturday’s game at Jack Britt without a stoppage.

“I just echo what the kids are saying; I’m definitely tired of going through the whole process of sitting out two weeks, going back to practice, and then going back into protocol without getting to play,” Purnell Swett coach Stephen Roberson said. “It’s frustrating, and it’s not something that one individual controls right now. Hopefully we can get it together and string some games together here.”

The Rams have had 13 total days of practice. After the start of fall practice on Aug. 2, the Rams entered quarantine on Aug. 5, Aug. 26 and Sept. 15.

The start-and-stop pattern the situation has produced makes game preparations all the more difficult, especially for Rams program that is 1-15 since the start of the 2019 season.

“It’s going to be tough, but everything’s tough right now so we’ll just have to adjust and deal with it,” Roberson said. “It’ll be good to hopefully get Saturday’s game in.”

After Saturday’s game at Jack Britt, the Rams are scheduled to face South View at home on Oct. 8 and Seventy-First at home on Oct. 15, before traveling to Douglas Byrd on Oct. 22 and Lumberton Oct. 29. The team is also looking at potentially adding a midweek makeup game the week after the South View contest.

St. Pauls has also been quarantined for nearly two weeks and will resume practice on Thursday.

The Bulldogs’ season was delayed when they entered quarantine on Aug. 19; after dominant victories over Northside-Jacksonville and Union Pines, they entered quarantine again on Sept. 16.

The postponed games will create a hectic stretch of four games in 12 days for the Bulldogs, including some difficult opponents: Oct. 5 at Midway, Oct. 8 at West Bladen, Oct. 12 vs. Clinton and Oct. 16 vs. East Bladen.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but we went through a little bit of that last spring,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “I was telling the kids, what’s the alternative? I’m just excited to get some games; I just want to get these kids playing. We’re going to do everything in our power to win; it’s not an excuse or anything like that, we’ve got to find a way to win. It’s definitely going to be some trying games because every one of those teams poses a different threat.”

Red Springs is beginning the second week of its current quarantine and will resume practice early next week. The Red Devils will also have a frantic stretch when they resume play: Oct. 8 at East Bladen, Oct. 12 vs. West Bladen, Oct. 15 vs. Fairmont and Oct. 19 at Clinton.

Lumberton, Fairmont still seeking first win

While three Robeson County teams are looking to make up games missed while in quarantine, the two who have stayed on the field are still looking for a victory. Fairmont and Lumberton both lost Friday to extend their respective losing streaks to nine and 14 games.

Fairmont lost as the favorites against West Bladen in a game that left coach Lonnie Cox feeling “baffled”; a lack of execution at some key moments in the game were costly for the Golden Tornadoes as the Knights ended a nine-game conference losing streak.

Fairmont hosts East Bladen on Friday, who they’ve beaten once this century, before a long road trip for a nonconference tilt at South Stokes.

Lumberton tore it down and started from scratch offensively before last week’s game against Jack Britt; the Pirates scored a touchdown for the first time this season and moved the ball more effectively than they had their first three games.

South View, arguably the best team in the United-8 Conference, will be a tall task as this week’s opponent, but if the Pirates can continue to “close the gap,” as coach Adam Deese says, they could give themselves a chance to win when they face Gray’s Creek and Douglas Byrd in the following two games.