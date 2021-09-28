First-half goal party helps UNCP soccer overpower Shaw

PEMBROKE — Senior Rilee Seering netted the eventual game-winner just 19 seconds in on the way to registering her fifth career multi-goal game and leading the UNC Pembroke soccer team to a 3-0 victory over visiting Shaw on Monday evening at Lumbee River EMC Stadium.

It was the first non-conference win of the season for the Black & Gold (5-3-0) who registered its third-straight shutout, while also pushing its win streak out to four games as well. It was the fourth loss in the last five outings for the Bears (3-5-0) who stopped a three-game slide on Saturday with a 3-0 victory at King.

In the opening minute, Nona Borden found a wide-open Alexis Pittman on the far side of the pitch, and Pittman’s cross found the head of Seering who redirected the ball into the net.

Anna Grossheim and Pittman’s speed was too much for the Shaw backline to handle in the ninth minute, but Pittman dished the ball to Seering inside the 18-yard box and the senior easily punched a ball into the back of the net.

Two minutes later, Seering found Grossheim on a perfect through-ball, and Grossheim got the better end of a one-on-one battle with Shaw goalkeeper Maude Rouanet.

Monday’s two-goal performance marked the fifth career multi-goal game for senior Seering, who netted a pair of goals against Erskine earlier this season as well.

Pittman registered a career-best two assists against the Bears, and became the first player this season to record multiple assists for the Braves. Pittman upped her career assists total to 10 with Monday’s showing.

Freshman Chiara Coppin picked up one save against the Bears on the way to registering her eighth career shutout, including four clean sheets this season. Her goals against average also dipped down to 1.13 with Monday’s outing.

Grossheim and Borden both turned in assists. It is the fourth assist of the season for Grossheim, and the second of the campaign for Borden.

Seering’s goal just 19 seconds into the contest marked the fastest goal from the start of the game in program history. It bested former standout Stacey Scott’s goal just 23 seconds into UNCP’s 3-0 win over USC Aiken on Oct. 28, 2015.

The Braves have not yielded a goal in more than 280 minutes (282:26) following Monday’s action. The last goal surrendered by the UNCP defense was a 78th minute score by Lees-McRae on September 18.

UNCP moved to 2-0-0 all-time in the series with the Bears, including a 1-0 overtime win in Raleigh on Sept. 11, 2019.

The Braves improved to 3-1-0 at home this season with Monday’s victory, and are now 31-6-5 (.798) in their home stadium since the end of the 2014 season (six-plus seasons).

The Braves will dive back into Conference Carolinas play on Saturday when they head to Spartanburg, S.C., to take on Converse (1-5-2, 1-2-0 CC) at Hayden Abney Fulp Field. Start time has been pushed to 5 p.m.

Women’s Golf

Samantha DeBusk carded a 6-over-par 78 in the first round of play on Monday as the UNC Pembroke golf team finished tied for 16th place after the opening round of the stacked field at the Savannah Lakes Ladies Fall Invitational at Monticello at Savannah Lakes Village.

DeBusk, who sits tied for 43rd place, sits 10 strokes behind Stina Wikstrom of Limestone who currently leads the tournament with a 68. Georgia Page (8 over) in a 14-way tie for 64th place, while Amanda Hamrin (9 over) and Toni Blackwell (9 over) are each amongst a tie for 78th-place. Madison Deese (21 over) rounded out the scoring for the Braves and sits tied for 99th place after the opening round.

The Braves will hit the course tomorrow to close out competition at the Savannah Lakes Ladies Fall Invitational.

Women’s swimming

The UNC Pembroke swimming team climbed to the top of the podium in 10 of the evening’s 14 events, including a trio of event titles by Mariel Mencia Martinez, and the Braves romped to the program’s first victory over an NCAA Division I opponent with a 132-130 win over Campbell in the home debut for the program on Saturday inside the UNCP Aquatic Center.

Mencia Martinez captured titles in the 50- and 200-Yard Freestyle events, as well as the 100-Yard Butterfly, to lead the way for the Braves (0-1) who hosted the first intercollegiate home meet in the 49-year history of the English E. Jones Center. Gillian Manning put the golden touch on both the 100-Yard Freestyle and 200-Yard Butterfly events, while freshman Ianna Gomez Veloz won a pair of events in her collegiate debut – the 100- and 200-Yard Breaststroke disciplines.

Nathalia Silva picked up top honors in both the 500- and 1000-Yard Freestyle, while the 400-yard Freestyle Relay squad – Mencia Martinez, Ketlyn Rodriguez Matos, Silva and Manning – bested the field in that event by more than a second.

UNCP will be back in action again Friday and Saturday when it heads to Kingsport, Tenn., for the King Invitational. The two-day, multi-team event will be held in the Kingsport Aquatic Center which will also play host to the 2021-22 Conference Carolinas Championships in February.