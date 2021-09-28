Early goals lift Lumberton past Purnell Swett

PEMBROKE — After trailing for nearly all of the first three quarters Saturday, Fairmont State scored three straight go-ahead touchdowns in what became a back-and-forth game at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The first two times, UNCP provided an answer to retake the lead.

The third time, time ran out on the Braves in a 30-27 loss.

“We were in a battle, it was a dogfight,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “We’ve got to be able to try and correct some of those mistakes and those momentum swings early in the game so we don’t have to come in and rely on a last-2-minute situation. You don’t want to have to put your back up against the wall like that if you don’t have to.”

Fairmont State (1-3, 1-2 MEC) took its first lead at 17-14 with 3:11 left in the third when Connor Neal completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Taylor. The Falcons went up 24-20 when Michael Floria connected with Javon Hayes on a 19-yard score with 9:20 remaining, and retook the lead at 30-27 when Floria found Donovan Washington in the flat for a 3-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 to go; the last extra point was no good.

UNCP (2-2, 2-1 MEC) answered the first time with a 34-yard pass from Josh Jones to Tyshawn Carter to take a 20-17 lead; the extra point was no good. The Braves scored again with 4:36 remaining on a Joseph Early 1-yard run to lead 27-24.

After the last Falcons touchdown, the Braves quickly completed four passes to get about 10 to 15 yards outside of field-goal range; Jones was sacked at the Braves’ 46-yard line with 5 seconds left, and a Hail Mary pass attempt was unsuccessful as time expired.

“With the little amount of time we had, we were trying to work the sideline, and we had some timeouts so we were looking across the middle,” Jones said. “We executed pretty well the first half of that drive, and we got to about midfield and we stalled. That just goes back to that execution; we practice that every week.”

The Falcons had 316 yards of offense in the second half as they overcame a 14-3 halftime deficit.

“We gave up a lot of big plays; that was a source of frustration for me,” Richardson said. “There were way too many plays that were big given up by the defense and that hurt us.”

Much of the defensive struggles came in the secondary; the Falcons were held to 81 rushing yards but passed for 378.

“We just didn’t battle for the ball like we practiced, and kind of got lackadaisical out there,” defensive back Devin Jones said.

UNCP built its lead with a strong defensive performance in the first half, forcing two key Falcons turnovers — one which prevented a Falcons scoring opportunity and one which resulted in a Braves touchdown.

The Braves scored on the game’s first possession on a 14-yard pass from Jones to Rodney Smith for a 7-0 lead; on the ensuing drive the Falcons drove to inside the Braves’ 10-yard line before Devin Jones intercepted a third-and-goal pass in the end zone for a touchback.

“We know they like to throw little fade ball to their tall receivers, so I just slow-played it,” Devin Jones said. “They tried a back shoulder, and I was on it, I jumped it.”

Two Falcons drives later, UNCP forced Fairmont State to punt from their own 23; a high snap by the Falcons resulted in a loose ball, recovered by the Braves’ Marcus Davis at the 2-yard line before he dove across the goal line for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead 12:52 before intermission.

UNCP punted on its remaining first-half drives after the initial touchdown; Fairmont State was held off the scoreboard by the Braves until a 33-yard field goal by Colin Harvath with 10 seconds left in the first half.

“Our defense, and the way that we finished out the last drive of the first half, I felt like the mentality was starting to get a little comfortable; we might’ve gotten a little tired,” Richardson said. “The mentality has got to be able to come in after halftime and say, ‘hey, we gave them a field goal there, but let’s get back to where we were,’ in terms of the first half in the beginning.”

Fairmont State prefaced the three go-ahead touchdowns over the final 18 minutes by scoring one on their first second-half drive, a 77-yard pass from Neal to Joshawn Lewis.

Josh Jones completed 26 of 40 passes for UNCP for 310 yards and two touchdowns; he completed at least one pass to 11 different Braves receivers, led by Trey Dixon with six catches for 58 yards and Jai’Veon Smalls with five catches for 88 yards.

“Our roster is filled really well with skill players, and they’re really talented and my job is to get them the ball,” Josh Jones said. “It makes my job easier when I know those guys are going to go fight for the ball, and they know what they’re doing out there.”

The Braves rushing game, meanwhile, struggled to zero net yards, as a persistent concern for the team in recent seasons returned after a strong ground performance in last week’s win over Glenville State.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re putting together a plan that’s going to put our offense in good situations all the time and able to consistently try to find the balance that we need to be able to move the ball, to be able to put points on the board,” Richardson said.

The Braves return to the road next week when they travel to Frostburg State, who defeated UNCP 40-28 on April 17.

“It’s one loss in the conference; we’ve definitely got to learn from this experience, but we can keep going,” Richardson said. “We’ve still got a lot of football left to be played, and it could be very successful for us.”