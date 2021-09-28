Early goals lift Lumberton past Purnell Swett

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Lumberton’s Ulises Cruz (1) takes a free kick towards Purnell Swett’s Nehemiah Maynor (23), Eric Brooks (15) and Jalen Hunt (18) during Monday’s game in Lumberton.
Lumberton’s Ashton Sumpter (5) and Purnell Swett’s Cale Harris (5) run towards for the ball during Monday’s game in Lumberton.
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton and Purnell Swett boys soccer teams combined for three goals in the first 14 minutes of action Monday at Lumberton and appeared to be potentially headed for a shootout.
But each defense played more solidly over the final 66 minutes, with only one more goal scored, and the Pirates held off the Rams for a 3-1 victory.
“We haven’t been in many close games in recent weeks, and it was a close game; you’ve got to give Swett a ton of credit,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “They came out and they were really organized defensively and caused us some problems. I thought we controlled the game for the most part, and created our chances, but it was just one of those nights where we struggled to find the back of the net. I think we created a lot of good chances, and I think it’s just one of those nights.”
Lumberton (9-1, 6-0 United-8 Conference) took the early 2-1 lead after a penalty kick by Luis Izeta and a goal by Angel Robles off Izeta’s assist. Purnell Swett (5-2, 1-2 United-8) had scored an equalizer by Cale Harris in the moments between the two Pirate goals.
Lumberton controlled the rest of the first half and had several good chances, but couldn’t add to its lead — both due to some missed shots and some impressive saves by Purnell Swett goalkeeper Daniel Hunt.
“Daniel had an excellent night; it was his best game of the season so far,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “He has that potential in him to play that strong each and every night. We think he’s finally seeing that he can change a game if he has to; he did well for us tonight and we’re proud of him.”
The second half was played a little more evenly; Lumberton still led the time of possession but the Rams also had a few scoring opportunities of their own.
“They caught us a couple times in transition,” Simmons said. “We had the majority of the ball, we won the possession battle, our passing game was good tonight. But when we did turn it over from their pressure in the middle of the field, there were times they caught us a little flat-footed and came running at us, and in the end we defended well enough in those situations to prevent them from creating a lot of good chances.”
Lumberton added a goal by Ashton Sumpter with 16:54 remaining to pad its lead; the Pirates had two would-be goals in the final seven minutes negated by offsides calls.
Purnell Swett was playing its first game since Sept. 8 after having to quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. The Rams began a stretch of three games in three days Monday; they play Tuesday at Jack Britt and Wednesday at Gray’s Creek.
“I thought we played well, considering we haven’t been able to practice the last 14 days, and we’ve only have three practices since we came off COVID,” Strickland said. “I was very happy with their effort and their heart, and they showed well for themselves for not being able to practice for so long.”
Lumberton finished its first turn through the United-8 Conference with a perfect league record, with its only loss coming to nonconference foe Hoke County on Aug. 19. The Pirates host Cape Fear Wednesday.
“This is where we want to be,” Simmons said. “But I keep telling the guys, it’s going to be tough going back through the second round of conference. I think teams have seen us and they’ll be better-prepared next time to play us. There’s some good coaches in this league and I’m sure some good game plans will be put forth to slow us down a little bit.”
