McGirt returns to Jackson looking to recapture past success

September 28, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
JACKSON, Miss. — The Sanderson Farms Championship is one of the events that always seems to bring out the best in William McGirt.

The Fairmont native said he hopes that holds true as he plays the Jackson, Mississippi PGA Tour stop this week for the eighth time.

McGirt will tee off Thursday at 9:00 a.m., paired with Michael Thompson and Chez Reavie on the first hole; the threesome will start Friday’s second round on the 10th hole at 1:55 p.m.

McGirt finished second in Jackson in 2015, one stroke behind winner Peter Malnati, and seventh in 2014, he also has a 25th-place finish in 2017 and a missed cut last year in four starts since the event moved to the Country Club of Jackson. At the previous venue, Annandale Golf Club, McGirt had a fifth-place finish and placed in the top 27 in all three starts from 2011-13.

McGirt has a 69.57 scoring average in 14 rounds at the par-72 Country Club of Jackson, and a 69.00 overall scoring average in the event across both venues.

Last year, McGirt shot two rounds of even-par 72 in the event in the third start of his comeback from hip injuries. He is now entering the 14th PGA Tour start of his 29-event major medical extension; he has earned 14 of the 375 FedExCup points required by the end of the extension to maintain his Tour playing status.

McGirt missed the cut with rounds of 71 and 72 at his last start, the Fortinet Championship two weeks ago, and has missed the cut in six of his last seven starts and nine of his last 11.

Defending champion Sergio Garcia headlines the field, fresh off his participation on the losing side at last week’s Ryder Cup; other notables in the field include Will Zalatoris, Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, Matthew Wolff and Olympic medalists Rory Sabbatini and C.T. Pan.