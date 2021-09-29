FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett soccer team earned a 2-1 United-8 Conference road win at Jack Britt Tuesday.

Cale Harris and Zachary Hunt each scored goals for Purnell Swett (6-2, 2-2 United-8), with Hunt’s coming on a penalty kick. Kevin Locklear assisted on Harris’ goal.

Daniel Hunt had eight saves in goal for the Rams.

Purnell Swett finishes a run of three games in three days on Wednesday at Gray’s Creek.

Cape Fear sweeps Rams volleyball

The Purnell Swett volleyball team was swept 3-0 at Cape Fear Tuesday.

The Bears (11-2, 7-2 United-8) won by set scores of 25-15, 25-8 and 25-23.

Kayloni Eddings had five blocks and two kills for Purnell Swett (2-11, 1-5 United-8). Chloe Locklear had five assists and five digs; Allysa Chmura had five assists and three kills.

The Rams host Jack Britt Thursday.

Lumberton girls tennis tops Gray’s Creek

The Lumberton girls tennis team earned a 7-2 win over Gray’s Creek Tuesday.

Nellie Jackson won 6-1, 6-3 in singles play for Lumberton (6-3, 6-3 United-8); Emily Hall won 6-0, 6-0; Gracie Britt won 4-6, 6-0, 11-9; and Paige Leggett won 6-4, 1-6, 10-3. Brittney Collins lost 3-6, 6-4, 12-10; Grace Stone lost 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles, Collins and Jackson teamed up for an 8-6 win; Hall and Dean Whitley won 8-1; Alyssa Stone and Logan Hickman won 8-0.