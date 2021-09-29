Red Springs boys win cross country meet at St. Pauls

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Red Springs’ Dayanara Tellez runs towards the finish line to finish second in Wednesday’s meet at St. Pauls.
ST. PAULS — When the St. Pauls cross country team hosted a meet for the first time on Wednesday, it was the team’s rivals from a few miles west who made themselves at home.
The Red Springs boys team won the meet with 47 points, with St. Pauls finishing second with 68. Clinton was third with 80, East Bladen fourth with 86 and Fairmont fifth with 134.
Red Springs built its strong team score without a top six finish, but with plenty of depth. Dylan Dean finished seventh in 20 minutes, 56 seconds, Noah Chavis eighth in 21:09, Keontay Leach ninth in 21:12, Johnny Chavis 11th in 21:09 and Tristan Locklear 12th in 21:32 to account for the team score; the Red Devils also had top-20 performances from Makhi Arthur, 13th in 22:22; Nicholas Kendron, 15th in 22:34; and Darren Wilkins, 17th in 23:52. Mario Leonard finished in 24:43, Jaaron Monroe in 26:13, Kohnner Oxendine in 30:41, Kaleb Brockington in 34:03 and Tyrese Oxendine in 34:08.
Clinton’s Cristian Ortiz was the winner in 19:04 with East Bladen’s Jacob Knuth second in 19:18.
St. Pauls had Robeson County’s highest finisher, with Samuel Hernandez finishing third in 19:44.
“I took off kind of stupid (too fast) — that was my opinion,” Hernandez said. “I did slow down in the second mile, which is not a good thing. I’m just trying to improve my time, because my fastest ever was 18:57, but yet again — that was months ago. But I’m working on it.”
Shaun Emanuel was fourth for the Bulldogs in 20:19, Josh Henderson 14th in 23:47, Elijah Blanding 18th in 24:05 and Martinez Graham 29th in 25:46. Marcus Galbreath finished in 29:15, Jordan Cook in 29:22, Randall Durden in 29:45 and Lukus Osborne in 30:55.
For the Bulldogs team, running on its home course was a comfortable experience.
“It was fun, especially instead of having to pack everything on a bus and go 30 minutes out,” Hernandez said.
Fairmont was led by Jaylen Jones in 19th at 24:24, with Roderick Deese just behind in 20th at 24:26. Kyland Strickland finished 27th in 25:10, Nate Jones 28th in 25:40 and Caleb Jacobs 40th in 31:00. Ridge Walters finished in 31:41 and Khalil Alford in 40:02.
In the girls race, Midway won both the team and individual events. Led by Madissen Cannady, who won in 25:31, the Raiders finished with 27 points with five of the top nine finishers.
Red Springs finished second with 91 points, winning a tiebreaker over West Bladen by having the highest individual finisher. Fairmont was fourth with 98 points and Clinton fifth with 136.
The high finisher that earned Red Springs the tiebreak was Dayanara Tellez, who finished second in 26:09.
“I thought I could’ve done better,” Tellez said. “I probably could’ve finished first, but I was just running at a good pace. I wasn’t trying to beat (Cannady).”
Elora Oxendine was fifth for the Red Devils in 27:43, with Michelle Hernandez 17th in 31:58, Rilee Sampson 32nd in 37:33 and Aliyah Seguarra 35th in 38:48.
St. Pauls, who only had four finishers and did not post a team score, was led by Demira Wells in eighth at 28:27, followed by Tamyra Council in 15th at 31:20, Jashontae Harris 23rd at 32:35 and Aniyah Easterling 30th at 36:39.
Shamiah Smith led Fairmont in 16th at 31:52, with Destiny Melvin 18th in 32:01, Geneya Lesane 19th in 32:24, Paris Bethea 21st in 32:15 and Anillyah Gilchrist 24th in 32:37. Shaniah Smith finished in 37:32.
The meet was two weeks ahead of the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship meet, which will be held Oct. 13 at Red Springs and was on the minds of many of the competitors.
“I’m training, I’m trying to win first, but I’ll see how it goes; but I’m trying my best,” Tellez said. “If I came in second (today), I can come in first at the conference championship. I’m just trying to be in good places in this meet, trying to be calm and cool.”
“I’m just trying to be the best I can be,” Hernandez said. “If you’re not first, you’re last, that’s how I see it.”
