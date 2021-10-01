GREENVILLE, S.C. — A bounty of staggering performances on the volleyball court during the month of September offered additional rewards for UNC Pembroke setter Katie Pressley on Friday when the rookie was crowned as the Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month, the league office announced.

Pressley, a native of Indian Trail, played in 14 matches (44 sets) over the last 30 days and recorded a league-best 409 assists (9.30/set), while also turning in 108 digs (2.45), 34 kills and 20 service aces.

The second-year freshman picked up Conference Carolinas Specialist of the Week accolades in consecutive weeks amid a successful month for the Braves, including her first career conference weekly honor on September 13 after she played a pivotal role in wins over Albany State, Newberry and Winston-Salem State.