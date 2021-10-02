McGirt 27th after Friday 68 in Jackson

October 1, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
JACKSON, Miss. — William McGirt is comfortable at the Country Club of Jackson.

At a venue where he has a runner-up and a seventh-place finish in his past, McGirt shot a 4-under-par 68 Friday and is tied for 27th at the midway point of the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship.

The Fairmont native’s 68 came after a first-round 69 on Thursday, marking his lowest scores in two consecutive rounds since returning to the Tour in July 2020 after hip injuries.

McGirt started on the 10th hole and birdied the 11th after an approach to 17 inches. He also birdied the 15th before falling back to even par on the round with bogeys on the 16th and second holes. After that, McGirt came to life, with four birdies over his last seven holes — on holes No. 3, 4, 6 and 9 — to shot a 3-under 33 on his second nine. He made birdie putts of 29 and 20 feet at the fourth and sixth holes, respectively.

McGirt will play the weekend for just the second time in his last eight PGA Tour starts; he is paired with Sam Ryder on Saturday with a 12:10 p.m. ET tee time.

Wake Forest alum and Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris shot an 11-under 61 to move into a share of the lead with Nick Watney and Sahith Theegala. Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for fourth one stroke back.