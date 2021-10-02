Rams finally take field, fall to Jack Britt

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Zaviar Lowry (10) and Sam Dial (71) lead the Rams onto the field before Saturday’s game at Jack Britt. It was the Rams’ first game of the season after being forced to quarantine three times due to COVID-19 protocols.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett football team was naturally disappointed when they walked off the field after Saturday’s 42-0 loss at Jack Britt.

But they were also relieved they’d walked on the field to begin with.

After three turns in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, the Rams finally got to play their season opener on the Saturday of Week 7.

“It’s definitely a relief to get on the field,” Purnell Swett coach Stephen Roberson said. “I thought our kids were pretty excited to come out and play today. With not having any scrimmages and things like that, we’re sort of learning our guys. You can’t replicate the intensity of game time.”

The Rams totaled 15 days of practice, spread across the last two months, before Saturday’s game; this includes three practice days since the most recent two-week quarantine expired. They are the last football team in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to play its season opener.

“Not playing in a long time, it’s been tough to try to play with COVID and stuff like that,” said senior quarterback Nate Henderson, who completed 7 of his 13 passes for 43 yards. “So it’s good to get back on the field.”

“Running out on the field for my senior year — I knew it was my last first game and I just wanted to give it my all,” said Garyen Maynor, a senior wide receiver and defensive back. “It was a great feeling — it faded fast though.”

The Purnell Swett (0-1, 0-1 United-8 Conference) defense didn’t play as poorly as the score would indicate; bad field position caused by a struggling offense and punting issues increased the level of difficulty for the defensive unit.

The Rams stayed in the game into the third quarter, with Jack Britt (3-2, 3-0 United-8) leading 13-0 at halftime before increasing its lead to 29-0 by the end of the third and 42-0 in the fourth.

“I thought our defense had some really bright spots early in the game; they just sort of got worn down,” Roberson said. “They played a lot of snaps today. Jack Britt controlled the game, the line of scrimmage on both sides, and kind of wore us down.”

“Our defense played really good; Josiah (Brooks) had some big plays and nice tackles, Isaac (Locklear) had some nice tackles,” Maynor said. “Our D-line played really good and filled holes. Some of our (defensive backs) missed a couple tackles that we should have made; didn’t go out the way we should’ve.”

Purnell Swett forced a turnover or a fourth-down stop on three of Jack Britt’s five first-half drives, including a fumble recovery by Xavier Dial. On the other two Buccaneer drives, Jemell Vereen, who rushed for a game-high 65 yards,scored a 2-yard touchdown run with 1:35 left in the first quarter and Sincere Baines ran it in from 5 yards out with 8:32 in the half; the extra point was missed on the second touchdown to make it a 13-0 game.

Jack Britt pinned Purnell Swett at the Rams’ 3-yard line to start the Rams’ first drive of the second half, leading to a Buccaneers safety and a 15-0 lead; on the ensuing possession, Baines scored on a 13-yard run for a 22-0 lead with 5:59 to go in the third quarter. Baines, who rushed for 55 yards, scored again on his next touch, a 24-yard run for a 29-0 lead with 1:23 in the period.

The Buccaneers’ Kyle Johnson recovered a fumble and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the fourth quarter; a missed PAT made it 35-0. After a bad punt by the Rams gave the Buccaneers the ball at the Purnell Swett 6-yard line, Josiah Burbank found Caleb Jones for a 4-yard touchdown pass with 9:17 remaining.

The Rams offense struggled throughout, totaling 33 yards and four first downs.

“We’re just going to try to get better at what we do,” Roberson said. “We’re really young up front, we started a freshman and a sophomore — I’m not making an excuse, but they’re going to have to grow up really fast. Jack Britt’s nose tackle gave us problems. We’ve got to figure out how we’re going to move the ball, whether that be by somebody beating somebody out, or us just teaching them better. Some of this is coaching and we have to accept our part in this loss as well.

“At practice we’re going to watch the film and see where our mistakes were,” Maynor said. “Everybody’s going to figure out three or four mistakes that they had blocking, lining up wrong, it doesn’t matter, we’ll find out our mistakes and we’ll fix them in practice.”

While the Rams were grateful for the opportunity to finally play, they know they’ll need to get back to work to improve themselves — especially with a home game against South View next up on Friday.

“I came in excited; I think we all did,” Henderson said. “But then as it started going on we saw how much extra work we need to put in, how much stuff we need to work on.”

