Fairmont’s McGirt finishes 17th, best result in three years

JACKSON, Miss. — Entering the Sanderson Farms Championship, William McGirt had only posted consecutive PGA Tour rounds in the 60s twice during his comeback from hip injuries, and had not finished a tournament better than tied for 60th.

Over the weekend at the Country Club of Jackson, the Fairmont native shot in the 60s all four days and posted his best PGA Tour finish in three years.

McGirt finished tied for 17th after rounds of 69, 68, 68 and 67.

“It is definitely a relief to get a good tournament in,” McGirt told The Robesonian. “I feel like I’ve been playing fairly well all year but haven’t gotten anything out of my rounds.”

McGirt shot a bogey-free round of 4-under 68 on Saturday; Sunday he made seven birdies and two bogeys in a 5-under 67 to jump from a tie for 27th into the top 20. The final round included three straight birdies on the first three holes, then four straight birdies on holes No. 12-15.

This is McGirt’s best PGA Tour finish since a sixth-place showing at the Barracuda Championship in August 2018.

McGirt hit 71% of the fairways and 83% of the greens in regulation during Sunday’s round.

“I have been putting well the last few months but my ball striking has been very substandard for me,” McGirt said. “Ironically, this week I hit the ball extremely well and had a very average week on the greens. Some of that I would attribute to the greens rolling 14-plus feet on the (stimpmeter); they were extremely quick. I finally had a good week off the tee. My driver has been putting me in positions where I had to scramble a bunch. This week I drove it in the fairway and had great control with my irons.”

McGirt finished six strokes behind winner Sam Burns and was just three strokes away from a top-10 finish.

The Sanderson Farms Championship was the 14th PGA Tour start in McGirt’s 29-event major medical extension; after earning 43 FedExCup points, he has now earned 57 of the 375 points needed by the end of the extension to maintain his PGA Tour playing status.

McGirt will now be looking to continue his strong play at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, an event where he has two career top 10 finishes.

McGirt knows, however, that he’ll have to go low at TPC Summerlin to have any chance at a good week.

“Hopefully I can build off of this week and play well in Vegas,” McGirt said. “It’s hard to go off past success these days. It’s been a few years and also the scores in general have been considerably lower. Last year the cut in Vegas was 7 under. I finished tied for 10th a few years ago at 6 under. Guys are simply playing much better golf now.”

After missing nearly two years due to hip injuries before returning to the Tour in 2020, McGirt says he can tell a difference in the difficulty of course setups on Tour from earlier in his career to today.

“Scores have come down considerably and I attribute some of that to course setup,” McGirt said. “It’s seems like the rough is much shorter than it was before I had my surgery. Overall I think the setups have been easier. We have to take more chances now and make more birdies. Pars send you home early nowadays.”

McGirt has a 68.67 career scoring average in seven starts at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open; he has not played the event since finishing tied for 10th in 2017. His best career finish in the event is a tie for 8th in 2015.