Gray’s Creek volleyball sweeps Lumberton

October 5, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Chris Stiles Sports editor

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Peyton Brooks (8) and Alona Hanna (3) attempt to block the attack of Gray’s Creek’s Mahala Carter (10), the sister of Lumberton coach Kali Carter, during Tuesday’s game in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The Gray’s Creek volleyball team has dominated everything in its path this season, winning every match to date and losing just three sets.

The Bears continued to roll when they visited Lumberton Tuesday, sweeping the Pirates to improve to 18-0 overall and 10-0 in the United-8 Conference.

“What I saw from them, they communicate very well and they’re a very fast-paced team,” Lumberton coach Kali Carter said. “They know where they’re putting it every time. And they have chemistry on that team that’s been built for years, and you can’t really break that.”

Gray’s Creek won the first set 25-6 as Lumberton (3-11, 1-9 United-8) did not score consecutive points at any time in the set. The Bears won the second set 25-11, taking a 14-2 lead and maintaining the lead from that point.

The Pirates were more competitive in the third set. After the teams split the first 10 points Gray’s Creek won the next five for a 10-5 lead; Lumberton answered with a 7-2 run to tie the score at 12-12, and again at 13-13. Gray’s Creek scored six straight for a 19-13 lead, but Lumberton scored six of the next seven to pull to a 20-19 deficit. The Bears then scored used a 5-2 spurt to win the set 25-21 and clinch the match.

“I think what changed (in the third set) was I told them they just needed to get it together,” Carter said. “They were out of it the whole time. They communicated a little bit better that game, but they just have to pull it from inside themselves to fight. That’s what I told them they needed to do and I felt like they put that together.”

The Pirates have been swept in five straight matches dating back to a 3-0 win over Purnell Swett on Sept. 21.

Aydan Bullard had four kills and Peyton Brooks had three for Lumberton. Nyiah Walker had six assists and five digs and Tyler Coker had five digs.

The match marked the second and final meeting this season between Kali Carter and sister Mahala Carter, a senior outside hitter for the Bears, a unique coach-vs.-player sibling rivalry.

“It was fun, but it was very stressful,” Kali Carter said. ‘It makes me mad that she’s winning, but I’m proud of her and how far she’s come, that she’s about to commit to play in college. Sometimes I wish I was out there still playing with her, playing against her.”

Lumberton hosts Seventy-First in its home finale next Tuesday.

In other volleyball action, Fairmont defeated East Bladen 3-1 Tuesday, one night after a 3-0 nonconference loss Monday at Scotland.

Purnell Swett soccer beats South View

The Purnell Swett soccer team earned a 4-1 home conference win over South View Tuesday.

Zachary Hunt had two goals to lead Purnell Swett (8-2, 4-2 United-8); Jalen Hunt and Cale Harris had one goal each. Harris had three assists and Zachary Hunt had one.

Daniel Hunt had seven saves in goal for the Rams.

South View fell to 1-7 overall and 1-5 in the United-8.

Purnell Swett hosts Jack Britt on Wednesday.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.