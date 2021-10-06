LUMBERTON — Due to the possibility of inclement weather this Thursday, the RCC Foundation’s 37th Anniversary Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14.

The announcement was made late Wednesday afternoon after reviewing forecasted weather reports for Thursday.

The RCC Foundation is still accepting sponsorships for the golf tournament and there are still opportunities for new teams to be added.

Anyone interested in playing in the tournament, sponsoring a team or that would like to donate towards this worthy cause, please visit www.robeson.edu/foundation or contact RCC Foundation Director Jessica Bullard at jbullard@robeson.edu or 910-272-3235; RCC Major Gifts Officer Adam Hartin at ahardin@robeson.edu or 910-272-3497; or RCC Foundation Administrator Carol Cummings at ccummings@robeson.edu or 910-272-3236.

All proceeds go to support the RCC Foundation and the mission of Robeson Community College through providing scholarships for students and faculty/staff initiatives that support student success.