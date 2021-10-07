Local roundup: Lumberton soccer stays undefeated in conference play

October 6, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys soccer team stayed perfect in conference play with a 4-2 home win over South View Wednesday.

The Pirates (11-1, 8-0 United-8) led 3-0 at halftime and extended their lead to 4-0 before two goals over the last 20 minutes by South View (1-8, 1-6 United-8).

Holserson Joseph scored two first-half goals, assisted by Ashton Sumpter and E.J. Locklear, and Luis Izeta had a first-half goal assisted by Mark Ramirez. Angel Robles scored an unassisted goal in the second half.

“Not taking anything away from South View, but the scoreline doesn’t tell the true story,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “We controlled the match throughout and left a lot of goals on the table. But the important thing is we picked up another conference win.”

Lumberton plays at Purnell Swett in the semifinals of the Robeson Cup Saturday, and will resume conference play at home Monday against Gray’s Creek.

South View beats Purnell Swett volleyball back-to-back nights

The Purnell Swett volleyball team played South View on consecutive nights on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Rams lost in sweeps in both contests.

Tuesday in Hope Mills, South View (11-6, 8-3 United-8) won 25-18, 25-12 and 25-10.

Jenna Parker had five aces and seven digs in Tuesday’s game for Purnell Swett (2-14, 1-8 United-8) and Chloe Locklear had six kills, three assists and three digs.

Wednesday in Pembroke, the Tigers won 25-8, 25-21 and 25-17.

Bella Finelli had two aces, three assists and three digs in Wednesday’s game, Kayloni Eddings had three kills and four blocks and Dora Locklear had two kills and three digs.

The Rams play at Seventy-First Thursday.