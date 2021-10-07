Harris’ 4-goal night leads Rams past Jack Britt

PEMBROKE — Purnell Swett striker Cale Harris played aggressively against Jack Britt Wednesday.
It paid off, with several scoring opportunities resulting in four goals and two assists by Harris in a 6-3 Rams win.
“Me and my teammates, I think we passed the ball good tonight — some good one-twos, and finding the open man,” Harris said. “It just worked out for us, getting the back line frustrated for Jack Britt and just picking them apart.”
Harris was involved in every Purnell Swett goal on the night, with two goals and one assist in each half.
“He’s been working really hard on his game, and what I’ve been more impressed about is his passing when he has another chance to shoot but he sees another teammate that has an easier shot, and that’s what I’m really impressed about him this year,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “He’s not being selfish, he’s being unselfish and making the pass when it’s needed, and it’s benefiting us.”
Purnell Swett (9-2, 5-2 United-8 Conference) took a 2-0 lead by midway through the first half on a Harris goal, assisted by Nehemiah Maynor, and a Zachary Hunt goal assisted by Harris.
Jack Britt’s Mehki Manyweather scored to cut the Rams lead to 2-1 with 9:54 to go in the half, but the Rams answered quickly on Harris’ second goal, assisted by Jalen Hunt, for a 3-1 lead 6:15 before intermission.
The Rams scored the first goal of the second half, as Harris was assisted by goalkeeper Daniel Hunt, for a 4-1 lead. After Luca Duarte scored on a penalty kick with 21:06 to go, the Rams answered quickly again on a Jalen Hunt goal assisted by Harris for a 5-2 lead with 17:11 remaining.
“This team’s very resilient,” Strickland said. “Their heads don’t go down — alright, that happened, now let’s have something good happen for us. They’ve been that way all season, even from the first game of the year, and that’s been carrying over each and every game and its a good thing. They’re not letting anything bother them; they just get back to work and make things happen.”
Harris’ final goal was assisted by Zachary Hunt with 16:48 to go, putting the Rams up 6-2; Manyweather scored for the Buccaneers (0-10, 0-6 United-8) with 14:19 left.
The Rams earned their eighth win of the season one night earlier with a 4-1 win over South View; that gave the program its most wins in a season in recent history, a season removed from a 1-12-1 campaign. They currently sit in second place in the United-8 Conference.
Harris and Strickland both credit the team’s chemistry for its turnaround.
“All of us boys (play travel ball), I think we’ve got a good bit of chemistry,” Harris said. “I think that’s big for us.”
“It’s a strong core, and it’s been together, even before they got here to high school, and that pays off in the long run,” Strickland said. “They know how each other play, they know how each other work, and when you have that kind of camaraderie for such a time period, it pays off. It’s really paying off this season.”
Purnell Swett hosts Lumberton Saturday in the semifinals of the Robeson Cup, and resumes its conference schedule Monday at South View.
