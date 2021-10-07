High school football picks for Week 8

Stiles

There are a few periods on the calendar that have a compelling case to be the best time of sports year.

I’m not exactly ready to declare October as No. 1 — this Tobacco Road-residing, baseball-loving golfer will always relish the early-spring run of March Madness, MLB’s Opening Day and the Masters — it’s certainly in the discussion.

As I write this on Thursday, the meat of the baseball playoffs begin today (go Braves), basketball is just over the horizon, college and pro football are settling into the meat of their seasons — and high school football is moving deeper into its stretch run.

If only the weather were cool enough to actually wear long sleeves on Oct. 7 … but I digress.

That stretch run will be more hectic than usual this year, with many midweek makeup games being played in addition to the games in the sport’s fabled Friday-night time slot; many programs find themselves making up for lost time after being forced to quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols earlier in the season.

Something will happen this coming Tuesday that hasn’t happened through the first seven weeks on a Friday — three Robeson County teams will play on the same day, as St. Pauls hosts Clinton, Red Springs plays at West Bladen and Purnell Swett hosts Gray’s Creek.

But before that, the season’s eighth Friday is scheduled to produce its first four-game night. Here’s an educated guess how those games may fall:

Last week: 2-1

Season: 12-4

St. Pauls at West Bladen

Questions how St. Pauls would respond out of quarantine remained for about the first half Tuesday at Midway — then the Bulldogs turned on the afterburners in an impressive 64-41 win.

Now the questions around the Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) will be how they can respond physically in their second game in four days Friday at West Bladen (2-2, 1-1 Southeastern), the second in a four-in-12-days stretch that will, fairly or not, come to define their season.

The Bulldogs do need to be careful not to get caught looking ahead — Clinton is not only the Bulldogs’ next game, but that game will kick off less than 96 hours after Friday’s contest. But the good news for St. Pauls is Friday’s game is one that should be a mismatch.

St. Pauls’ offensive explosion from the second half at Midway should continue Friday in Bladenboro and lead to an easy win.

St. Pauls 44, West Bladen 8

Red Springs at East Bladen

The questions St. Pauls faced Tuesday will be asked of Red Springs Friday when the Red Devils head to East Bladen for their first game since Sept. 17, and second since Aug. 20.

East Bladen (2-4, 1-1 Southeastern) struggled to move the ball in last week’s 20-8 loss at previously-winless Fairmont. They’ll face a Red Springs (1-1, 0-1 Southeastern) defense that’s had one good showing and one subpar showing.

After a 49-22 loss to Midway its last time on the field, Red Springs clearly will need to improve if it hopes to get back in the race for a conference title after winning one in 2019 and playing for one in the spring. But regardless, this is one they should be able to take care of business in.

Red Springs 22, East Bladen 12

Lumberton at Gray’s Creek

A week after falling 49-0 to preseason United-8 Conference favorite South View last week, the schedule lightens up for Lumberton (0-5, 0-3 United-8) this week as the Pirates travel to Gray’s Creek (2-3, 1-1 United-8).

The Bears distanced themselves from the other teams at the bottom of the pack in the United-8 with last week’s 48-0 win over Douglas Byrd, who Lumberton plays next week in a game that may be the Pirates’ most winnable. But before that, the Pirates will be looking for their first win against former Purnell Swett coach Jon Sherman’s Bears club.

The biggest question for Lumberton remains its offense — can the Pirates score enough points to win the game? I do think they’ll get into the end zone in this game, and can keep the game competitive, but ultimately see them falling just short.

Gray’s Creek 21, Lumberton 14

South View at Purnell Swett

Purnell Swett finally got on the field Saturday in a 42-0 loss at Jack Britt. This week the Rams (0-1, 0-1 United-8) will finally play a home game, but the competition will get even stiffer.

A positive for Purnell Swett is they’re now past the first-game jitters and know from last week what they need to work on. A negative is — and sorry to be so blunt — they need to work on a lot.

South View (4-1, 2-0 United-8) has shut out four of its five opponents this season, including Lumberton last week, and has allowed 4.6 points per game. That’s not exactly the right recipe for an offense that’s still looking to find itself.

South View 42, Purnell Swett 7