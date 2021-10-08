6 UNCP softball players honored as All-American Scholar-Athletes

October 8, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

LOUISVUILLE, Ky. — Hard work in the classroom during the 2021 season paid dividends for six softball student-athletes on Thursday morning when they were crowned Easton/NFCA All-American Scholar-Athletes, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced.

The release marked the 10th straight year that the program has had multiple student-athletes recognized for their academic achievement. During the 2019-20 school year, no awards were given due to COVID-19.

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must have 3.5 grade-point average and are nominated by each coaching staff.

Jordan Adcox and Alex Watkins were each honored for the third consecutive year. Lauren Baker, Emily Biddle, Conner Brisson and Carley Dawson were all named first-time recipients of the award.

The Braves are slated to open their 2022 season by hosting the UNCP Invitational on February 4.