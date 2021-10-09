McGirt fades after opening 66, misses cut in Las Vegas

October 08, 2021
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Red Springs football team couldn’t stop the East Bladen rushing game Friday, resulting in a 42-26 road loss for the Red Devils.
Tim McLean ran for 317 yards on 12 carries for East Bladen (3-4, 2-1 Southeastern Athletic Conference).
“Robbie (Priest) is an excellent coach; he took advantage of our inexperience and youth and really worked the edges, and every now and then he snuck in a counter and that usually went to the house,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “They were super successful; they were simple in their scheme, but they were just better tonight.”
Red Springs (1-2, 0-2 Southeastern) never led; East Bladen led 14-6 at halftime and stretched its lead to 35-14 by the early moments of the fourth quarter, after which point the Red Devils never got closer than a 15-point deficit.
Colton Locklear threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Chris Bryant and ran for a 3-yard touchdown; Jerrick Thompson had a 5-yard touchdown run and Mishon Wilson scored from 10 yards out.
“Offensively we moved the ball,” Ches said. “Whenever we had drives stopped it was self-inflicted wounds. Colton Locklear played great, Chris Bryant played great.”
Red Springs hosts West Bladen in a makeup game Tuesday.
“We learned from this,” Ches said. “Every game we’ve learned a lot. We’ve improved, but we’re not across the hump yet.”
Gray’s Creek beats Lumberton
The Lumberton football team lost Friday’s league game 34-9 at Gray’s Creek.
The Bears (3-3, 2-1 United-8 Conference) led 14-0 at half after a scoreless first quarter.
“We didn’t capitalize on red zone plays,” Lumberton coach Adam Deese said. “We got in the red zone three times and weren’t able to get in.”
Lumberton (0-6, 0-4 United-8) scored its first offensive touchdown of the season on a run by Jacoby Pevia. The Pirates also had a safety in Friday’s game.
“When everybody does their responsibility and they’re all on the same page we have successful plays,” Deese said. “(The touchdown) was a big run.”
The Pirates will host Douglas Byrd next week, another United-8 team looking for its first win of the season.
“They’re in the same boat as we are, looking for their first win,” Deese said. “It’s going to come down to who wants it more, who works for it Monday through Thursday. That includes everybody from the coaching staff to players.”
South View dominates Purnell Swett
The Purnell Swett football team lost a 67-6 home conference game Friday against South View.
The Tigers (5-1, 3-0 United-8) led 51-6 at halftime.
“They were more physical,” Purnell Swett coach Stephen Roberson said. “They were just a better team tonight, faster, stronger. I thought they made mistakes; we just couldn’t capitalize on them. We forced two turnovers, but couldn’t capitalize. We’re growing and trying to grow each week as a team. One of our weaknesses, which is up front, is one of their strengths.”
Purnell Swett (0-2, 0-2 United-8) scored a touchdown when the Rams’ field goal attempt was blocked by South View and Garyen Maynor recovered and ran into the end zone. South View led 14-6 at the time before scoring 53 unanswered points.
The Rams host Gray’s Creek in a makeup game Tuesday.
“I think coming off a loss like this, it could go one of two ways,” Roberson said. “For us, trying to win, no matchup is easy. We play really well early, and we’re just trying to find a way to sustain it.”
Purnell Swett volleyball falls on three straight nights
The Purnell Swett volleyball team played three games in three days this week, and came out on the short end in all three contests.
Thursday, the Rams (2-15, 1-10 United-8 Conference) lost 3-1 at Seventy-First. The Rams won the first set 25-16 before the Falcons (6-12, 4-8 United-8) won the last three sets 25-18, 25-18 and 25-13 to win the match.
Georgia Locklear had eight kills, four digs and one block for the Rams. Alyssa Chmura had seven assists, four kills and two blocks and Kayloni Eddings had four kills.
Purnell Swett was also swept on consecutive nights by South View.
Wednesday in Pembroke, the Tigers won 25-8, 25-21 and 25-17.
Bella Finelli had two aces, three assists and three digs, Eddings had three kills and four blocks and Dora Locklear had two kills and three digs.
Tuesday in Hope Mills, South View (11-6, 8-3 United-8) won 25-18, 25-12 and 25-10.
Jenna Parker had five aces and seven digs in Tuesday’s game and Chloe Locklear had six kills, three assists and three digs.
The Rams host Douglas Byrd Tuesday.
Lumberton soccer stays undefeated in conference play
The Lumberton boys soccer team stayed perfect in conference play with a 4-2 home win over South View Wednesday.
The Pirates (11-1, 8-0 United-8) led 3-0 at halftime and extended their lead to 4-0 before two goals over the last 20 minutes by South View (1-8, 1-6 United-8).
Holserson Joseph scored two first-half goals, assisted by Ashton Sumpter and E.J. Locklear, and Luis Izeta had a first-half goal assisted by Mark Ramirez. Angel Robles scored an unassisted goal in the second half.
“Not taking anything away from South View, but the scoreline doesn’t tell the true story,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “We controlled the match throughout and left a lot of goals on the table. But the important thing is we picked up another conference win.”
Lumberton plays at Purnell Swett in the semifinals of the Robeson Cup Saturday, and will resume conference play at home Monday against Gray’s Creek.