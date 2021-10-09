McGirt fades after opening 66, misses cut in Las Vegas

October 8, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
McGirt

McGirt

LAS VEGAS — In the opening round of the Shriners Open Thursday in Las Vegas, William McGirt shot a 5-under 66, the second bogey-free outing in the Fairmont native’s last three competitive rounds, and was tied for 17th.

It didn’t last.

McGirt shot a 3-over 74 Friday, falling to 2 under par overall and missing the cut by three strokes.

McGirt, who was coming off a tie for 17th at last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship, made four bogeys and one birdie in Friday’s round. Starting on No. 10, with the cut line shifting to the 5-under total at which he started the day, McGirt bogeyed holes No. 10, 18, 1 and 6 before making birdie at his final hole of the day, No. 9.

This came after Thursday’s round, which was McGirt’s best PGA Tour round since a final-round 66 at the Barbasol Championship on July 22, 2018.

This was the 15th start of McGirt’s 29-event major medical extension. He has earned 54 of the 375 FedExCup points needed to maintain his PGA Tour playing status.

McGirt is not in the field for next week’s CJ Cup, a limited-field event for which he does not rank high enough to qualify.

Sungjae Im and Chad Ramey are tied for the lead at 14 under par, one stroke ahead of Sam Burns and Adam Schenk. Brooks Koepka is tied for 30th, seven strokes back of the co-leaders.