From the fringe

BLADENBORO — When the St. Pauls offense took the field for its opening drive Friday at West Bladen, Ja’queze Anderson lined up in a spot he’s not accustomed to — the backfield.

The senior offensive lineman, who usually blocks for the Bulldogs backs, got the game’s opening carry — in what became a bizarre play that resulted in a St. Pauls touchdown — and provided an emotional spark for the Bulldogs in a 50-6 win.

“He’s been working so hard; every year he’s worked harder and harder,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said of Anderson. “One day the kids started drawing up plays for him to run, and I said ‘take it to (offensive coordinator Eric Murphy).’ They took it to Coach Murph, and Coach Murph put it in this week. It just shows the appreciation of a kid, doing that job that they don’t get credit for. Obviously his guys on the line are going to block a little harder for him, because it’s like them running the ball.”

After an onside kick attempt by West Bladen (2-3, 1-2 Southeastern Athletic Conference) on the opening kickoff was recovered by St. Pauls (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern), the Bulldogs began their opening drive with a handoff to Anderson — who couldn’t be brought down and used his size and strength to carry the ball forward for 21 yards. Anderson then fumbled, but teammate Kaelan Mulroy recovered and ran the remaining 20 yards to the end zone for the touchdown.

“We were at practice the other day and (coach called the play), and I was like ‘oh, I’ve got a running play,’” Anderson said. “We’ve been talking about it all year long. I just had to take the opportunity.”

Anderson returned to his normal role on the offensive line for most of the rest of the game, helping the Bulldogs rush for 165 yards, but did run the ball in for a pair of two-point conversions in the second half, and had another carry for nine yards in the fourth quarter. Each time, the Bulldogs bench erupted with approval and reveled in the unique and successful usage of their teammate.

“It brought joy to my heart to watch my O-lineman (run),” running back Kemarion Baldwin said. “He’s blocking for me, and now he gets to see how I feel with the ball.”

After Anderson’s opening run, the Bulldogs forced a three-and-out on the Knights’ opening possession; when they punted, Eddrick James returned it 39 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead while some fans were still getting to their seats.

That remained the score at the end of the first quarter, as two West Bladen punts sandwiched a St. Pauls turnover on downs, before Mikail Breeden connected with James for a 45-yard touchdown pass with 11:29 left in the half to make it 20-0; the conversion failed.

Breeden was 6-for-10 for 120 yards, all in the first half; his six completions were to four different receivers.

“We were trying to show them that that’s what it’s going to take for them to move and continue to press on to the next level,” Setzer said. “We have big aspirations, and to fulfill those dreams we’re going to have to be able to spread the ball, and hang our hat on more than just one thing.”

St. Pauls drove 92 yards in five plays on its next drive, with Baldwin scoring from 35 yards out with 4:51 to go in the second quarter; Breeden found James again for the two-point conversion and a 28-0 lead, which remained the score at intermission.

Baldwin ultimately had just seven carries, but still gained 87 yards including the second-quarter touchdown.

“He’s just as advertised, so he’s got to continue to be that way,” Setzer said. “Whoever we’ve got for the week, he’s got to continue to turn that out, because we put a lot on his shoulders and we go as he goes.”

“You pick your blocks up and (Baldwin) just breaks it off,” Anderson said. “That’s all you can ask for him.”

St. Pauls intercepted West Bladen on the Knights’ first two second-half possessions; the first, by Jamarcus Smith, led to a 13-yard touchdown run by Breeden two plays later before Anderson’s conversion run made it 36-0. The second, by Zious Dorley, came on a fake punt attempt and was returned 40 yards for a touchdown; St. Pauls led 42-0 after the extra-point attempt was blocked.

Bradley Gooden recovered a West Bladen fumble on the Knights’ next possession, and the Bulldogs made quick work with a short field and scored on a 9-yard pass from T.J. Parker to Javier Ortiz. Anderson ran in the conversion for a 50-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Damarius Robinson, who ran for 134 yards in a bright spot for West Bladen, scored on a 34-yard run to put the Knights on the board with nine minutes remaining.

The Bulldogs now turn to Tuesday’s game against Clinton, a makeup contest that could ultimately decide the Southeastern Athletic Conference title.

“We’ll take it one play at a time and get at it,” Breeden said. “That’s our goal; execute and limit mistakes that we made tonight.”

Preparing for the Dark Horses is always a challenge; the Bulldogs preparing for them on a 96-hour turnaround gave them a sense of urgency as soon as the clock hit zero Friday in Bladenboro.

“I’m just not going to sleep,” Setzer said. “I’m going to talk to a couple vampires out there about what I can do — but we’re going to find a way to get the win.”