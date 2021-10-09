From the fringe

October 9, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Pinecrest senior shootout

Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear won this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a score of 64, winning a scorecard playoff over Tommy Lowry and Johnny Hunt.

Gary Johnson and Barry Dawkins won the second flight with a 71, one stroke ahead of runners-up Robert Deese and Bob Deese

Closest to the flag winners were Pandora Carter, Joe Locklear and Ricky Harris.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Tuesday with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Fairmont Golf Club news

This week’s Senior Shootout will be played on Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The Fairmont Chamber of Commerce Tournament will be played on Friday, Nov. 5 with a 12 p.m. start. This is a four-person captains choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player or $240 per team. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information and to sign up.

Tony Mackey, Rory McKeithan, Dylan Thompson and Will Bundy were the winners of the Hearts-N-Hands Civitan tournament with Bruce Thompson, James Thompson, Dallas Arnette and Dwayne Smith coming in second place.

Top rounds posted this week include: Butch Lennon with a 70, James Cox 71, Mark Lassiter 72, Patrick Meadows 73, James Barron 73, Eddie Butler 74, Danny Church 74, Bob Antone 74, Tommy Davis 74, Rick Smith 75, Wayne Callahan 75, Rick Baxley 76 and Danny Henderson 76.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]