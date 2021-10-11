3 UNCP athletes earn conference weekly honors

PEMBROKE — One of the mantras heard often around The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s football program is that a few momentum plays in each game are what determine the outcome.

Four of them came from the defensive secondary Saturday against Wheeling — with two in quick succession in a key second-quarter sequence and two more in a second-half turn of events that preserved the UNCP lead — leading to a 34-28 victory for the Braves at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.

“It definitely gave us life, the will continue to keep on,” UNCP running back Joseph Early said. “That’s something that our team needs, because I know sometimes when our back is against the wall we may try to put our heads down, but it’s stuff like coach always tells us, when (adversity) comes you’ve got to fight back. Those were some big plays right there.”

The second-quarter sequence began with UNCP (3-3, 3-2 Mountain East Conference) leading 10-3 when the Braves’ Devin Jones intercepted Wheeling’s Brennon Norris with 8:32 remaining in the second quarter. An apparent 71-yard return for a touchdown by Jones was negated by penalty; instead, the Braves drove 52 yards in seven plays and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run by Joseph Early to take a 17-3 lead with 5:35 left in the half.

“It was a big emotional boost, and regardless of if it got taken back, we scored,” Jones said. “It was a great boost for the team and I think we really needed it. The offense did a great job punching it in, capitalizing on the turnover.”

On the first play of the ensuing Wheeling (3-3, 3-2 MEC) drive, Norris was intercepted again, by Dante Bowlding at the 50-yard line, the first of his two picks.

“Coming into the game, (defensive backs coach Chi-Emeke) Worthington was telling us we’ve got to capitalize off their mistakes, and I feel like that’s what we did as a unit,” Bowlding said. “That was a big momentum switch. That was very crucial; I feel like that helped us a lot.”

Early scored again two plays later on a 35-yard touchdown run, extending the Braves’ lead to 24-3 with 4:43 until halftime.

“I’ve been dying to break one and really show my speed and show that I can be of use and make big plays on the field,” Early said. “So that was big for me, and big for the team as well.”

While the Braves run game still wasn’t as strong as desired, totaling 93 yards on the day, the two scoring plays provide a point to build on for UNCP’s rushing attack.

“I thought Joe was able to make some stuff work, and up front we’re playing new combinations and trying to get the right people in the right spots, and I think guys up front did a good job of being able to open up just a little something,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “We’ve still got to find ways to increase that and be better than that.”

From that 24-3 score, Wheeling closed to 24-18 late in the third before the second momentum-shifting sequence kept the Braves on the right side of the outcome.

Taking over after a safety, the Cardinals drove as far as the Braves’ 8-yard line before UNCP got the red zone stop — maintaining the lead — and forced a field goal attempt, which Matt Greenwood converted from 25 yards to make it a 24-21 game with 56 seconds left in the quarter.

Wheeling then attempted an onside kick, which UNCP’s Jaden Richeson recovered at the Cardinals’ 47.

“I thought when Jaden was able to recover the onside kick right there, we were already across the 50-yard line; that was a big morale booster, a great feeling to be able to have the offense start in that field position there,” Richardson said.

UNCP turned the good field position into points with a 19-yard field goal by Gerardo Guerra Rivera, extending its lead to 27-21 with 13:48 remaining.

UNCP’s Luke Brooks intercepted Norris on the next drive, leading to a 4-yard touchdown pass from Josh Jones to Faheem Diaab with 6:45 remaining that gave the Braves some breathing room again with a 34-21 advantage.

“It was good to finish the drive,” Josh Jones said. “Faheem read a great route. Coach Cox called a great play and set us up for success right there, and we just went out there and executed it.”

Bowlding secured his second interception with 6:27 remaining, but this time UNCP didn’t convert the pick into points and punted. Wheeling scored on a 21-yard pass from Norris to Jaquan Davidson with 2:34 left to make it 34-28, but Rodney Smith recovered the onside kick attempt; UNCP had to punt it back to Wheeling, who drove as far as the Braves’ 27-yard line, before Ben Jaramillo sacked Norris on the final play of the game to seal the win.

“Ben, he’s a great leader,” Richardson said. “He’s been locked in to this season, and every week trying to figure out what we could do better and trying to lead guys, and I couldn’t be more thrilled for him to be able to make that play.”

The Braves’ four interceptions are the team’s most since picking off four Virginia-Wise passes on Nov. 16, 2019.

Josh Jones was 21-for-25 passing for 191 yards; Tyshawn Carter caught six passes for 68 yards and Rodney Smith caught six passes for 51 yards. Early totaled 72 yards on 18 carries.

Norris threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns for the Cardinals despite the four interceptions.

Wheeling fumbled on the first play from scrimmage, leading to an opening-drive field goal for UNCP as Rivera converted from 26 yards for a 3-0 lead a minute into the game.

Josh Jones threw an interception on UNCP’s next drive, but one possession later led a 15-play, 80-yard drive that culminated in a 2-yard touchdown run by Jones to give the Braves a 10-0 lead with 14:18 left in the first half.

Wheeling’s Matt Greenwood kicked a 30-yard field goal 10:24 before halftime to get the Cardinals on the board. The Cardinals’ next possession began the two-interception, two-rushing-touchdown sequence by UNCP; Wheeling used what was left of the clock on its next drive and scored on a 2-yard pass from Norris to Ryan LaFollette as the half expired. The extra point was blocked and UNCP led 24-9 at the break.

Rivera missed a 24-yard field-goal attempt on UNCP’s first second-half drive; Wheeling then drove 80 yards, scoring on a fourth-down play on a 15-yard pass from Norris to Davidson to pull within a 24-16 score with 7:56 left in the third. Wheeling’s safety came two UNCP drives later, followed by the sequence that brought the momentum back to the Braves sideline.

Saturday’s win came seven days after the Braves lost a lopsided 51-21 contest at Frostburg State, as the team responded to earn its first win since a Sept. 18 victory over Glenville State. The Braves travel to West Virginia State for a 1 p.m. kickoff next Saturday before hosting Charleston for homecoming on Oct. 23.

“Last week was a tough loss; we were right there with them for some of the game and it kind of got away from us,” Josh Jones said. “For us to come in this week hungry, humble, and get the win, and it was a hard-fought win … definitely something to build (on) going into West Virginia State.”