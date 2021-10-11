St. Pauls, Clinton set for Southeastern showdown

ST. PAULS — Since St. Pauls and Clinton each learned of their football schedule, it’s a safe bet both teams have had their game against each other circled on the calendar.

That circle was originally on Oct. 1 — and due to COVID-19 protocols in the St. Pauls program it could not be played on that date — but 11 days later the Bulldogs and Dark Horses will take the field at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium in St. Pauls at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Simply put, it’s the biggest game of the Southeastern Athletic Conference’s season.

“We’re going against a very good opponent, a strong opponent on both sides of the ball,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “They’ve been a very good, solid, storied program.”

The game-of-the-year status that the contest has had since before the season has only been enhanced by what each team has done so far this fall.

Both teams enter at 2-0 in conference play; St. Pauls is 4-0 overall and Clinton is 4-1.

The Dark Horses defeated Midway 44-35 in their last outing on Oct. 1, and also have a 56-6 win over Fairmont in Southeastern play. Their loss came on Sept. 24 in a nonconference bout with Ledford, a 3A school from the Piedmont Triad area.

While Clinton will enter Tuesday having not played in 11 days, St. Pauls will be in its third game in eight days after winning its first two conference games, 64-41 over Midway and 50-6 over West Bladen, both on the road.

The quick turnaround makes the game even more challenging for St. Pauls, though Setzer is clear it won’t be an excuse.

“I hope that it helps us to keep our ears up and keep us sharp. I think in a quick turnaround, we don’t have any other opportunity but to be sharp.”

Clinton has had three players take most of its carries, including Jakwan Wilson (292 rushing yards, four touchdowns), quarterback Blake Smith (217 rushing yards, four touchdowns) and Josiah Robinson (102 rushing yards, two touchdowns). Five players took at least four carries in Clinton’s win over Midway, with Wilson rushing for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Smith has thrown for 487 yards and two touchdowns; the Dark Horses average about 10 passes per game. Patrick Morissey (167 receiving yards, three touchdowns) and Alexander Evans (182 receiving yards) are the team’s leading receivers.

The Dark Horses present a challenge as a team that does everything well, against which the opposition can’t focus on just one or two successful facets to contain.

“The biggest thing is with a team like that, that’s had solid coaching, you’ve got to make sure your team is solidly coached up,” Setzer said. “We’ve got to make sure we cut out the mental mistakes. I think athletically, both teams are athletic; that’s going to take care of itself. The mental part of the game is going to have to be where this game’s going to be (settled) up at. We’ve got to make sure we’re in a place where we need to be, that we’re executing the plan as we’ve set for for our kids.”

With two very strong football teams — and two who are very similar to each other — playing each other Tuesday night, Setzer says that whichever team is able to impose their identity best will be the winner.

“At some point in time somebody’s going to have to do something they don’t normally do. In some facets of the game, we look kind of like the same team almost. We’re going to have to make sure that we have wrinkles here and there and do a little something different on offense, which we do, and do a little something different on defense. The X-factor is us sticking to our identity and believing what we’re taught.”

Clinton has won all five previous meetings, which were all between 2000 and 2004.

Red Springs at West Bladen

After a disappointing trip to Elizabethtown Friday, Red Springs will take another road trip to Bladen County Tuesday when they play at West Bladen.

The Red Devils (1-2, 0-2 Southeastern) are coming off a 42-26 loss at East Bladen in which they struggled to stop the run. Red Springs is in the second game of a four-games-in-12-days stretch; they host Fairmont Friday and play next Tuesday at Clinton.

West Bladen (2-3, 1-2 Southeastern) lost 50-6 to St. Pauls on Friday. Damarius Robinson ran for 134 yards and a touchdown against the Bulldogs and has rushed for 260 yards on the season. The Knights have lost two straight, to the Bulldogs and a 16-8 defeat to East Bladen, since narrowly winning two straight against East Columbus and Fairmont.

Red Springs leads the all-time series 7-6 but has won five straight meetings, including three in a row as conference foes.

Gray’s Creek at Purnell Swett

Gray’s Creek will face its second Robeson County opponent in five days when the Bears come to Pembroke Tuesday to meet Purnell Swett.

Gray’s Creek (3-3, 2-1 United-8 Conference) defeated Lumberton 34-9 on Friday; it was the Bears’ second-straight win after a 55-0 victory at Douglas Byrd. They also have a nonconference win over Union Pines.

The Bears have five players with two rushing touchdowns each this season: Richard Williams, Armer Mitchell, Javon Webb, Tyler Davis and Elijiah Oehlke.

Purnell Swett (0-2, 0-2 United-8) has scored six points over its two games after getting a late start to its season due to COVID-19 protocols; Garyen Maynor scored on a fumble recovery in Friday’s 67-6 loss to South View.

Tuesday’s game marks the first football meeting between the teams.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.