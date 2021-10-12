Whittenburg, Wood to play in RCC Foundation’s Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament

Staff report
Whittenburg

Wood

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College announced Monday that basketball legends Dereck Whittenburg and Al Wood will be in attendance at RCC Foundation’s 37th anniversary Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament. The tournament will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14 with two shotgun starts, the first at 8:00 a.m. and the second at 12:45 p.m. at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The RCC Foundation is still accepting registrations for the tournament. If you are interested in getting involved, please contact Jessica Bullard, RCC Foundation director, at [email protected] or 910-272-3235; Adam Hardin, RCC major gifts officer, at [email protected] or 910-272-3497; or Carol Cummings, RCC Foundation administrator, at [email protected] or 910-272-3236

Whittenburg starred on the 1983 national champinoship team at N.C. State and was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player after the Wolfpack’s upset win over Houston in the national championship game.

He played for the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and has over 25 years of college basketball coaching experience. Whittenburg serves on the board of directors of The V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by the late Jim Valvano, who coached Whittenburg at N.C. State; he is currently serving as N.C. State’s associated athletic director for community relations and student support.

Wood earned All-American honors while playing at the University of North Carolina and was a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic team. .

He played in the NBA and overseas before a post-playing career as a motivational speaker and evangelist. He currently serves as an ordained minister with MorningStar Ministries.